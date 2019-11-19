×
Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci Join Showtime ‘Yellowjackets’ Pilot

Will Thorne

Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” pilot is rounding out its cast.

The network has announced that “Camping” star Juliette Lewis and original “Addams Family” actor Christina Ricci have boarded the project as series regulars, joining already announced cast members Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

“Yellowjackets” tells the story of a team of talented high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while at the same time tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later.

Also joining the project are Ella Purnell, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nelisse, Steven Krueger and Amy Okuda.

Lewis and Thatcher will star as adult and teen versions of the same character Natalie, whose punk rock spirit and habit of finding trouble make her the unlikeliest member of the team. Ricci and Hanratty will play adult and teen versions of Misty, the Yellowjackets’ equipment manager.

Purnell will play Jackie, the Yellowjackets’ magnetically charismatic, effortlessly popular, occasionally entitled team captain. Nelisse will play Lynskey’s counterpart as the teen version of Shauna Sheridan. Krueger joins the cast as Ben Scott, the assistant coach and the object of many an unrequited crush. And finally Okuda will play Cat Wheeler, a history teacher recruited to bolster the female presence on the coaching staff, despite knowing literally nothing about soccer.

The series was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who will also executive produce and serve as showrunners. Karyn Kusama will executive produce and direct the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine will also executive produce. The pilot will be a co-production between Showtime and eOne.

