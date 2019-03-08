×
Juliet Rylance to Star in ABC Pilot ‘Hypnotist’s Love Story’

Juliet Rylance
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutter

Juliet Rylance has been cast as the titular hypnotist in the ABC drama pilot “The Hypnotist’s Love Story,” Variety has learned.

In the show, after a string of failed romances, successful hypnotherapist Ellen (Rylance) is optimistic about her current boyfriend (Adan Canto). But then he reveals a disturbing truth: a stalker ex-girlfriend (Heather Graham) has been following him for years. Ellen finds herself intrigued – and oddly thrilled by the stalker, entirely unaware that they’ve already met.

The show will also star Jane Seymour and Liza Lapira.

Rylance most recently starred in the drama series “McMafia,” which aired on BBC One before airing on AMC in the U.S. early last year. The second season is set to premiere this year. She also starred in the CBS mystery thriller series “American Gothic” and in the Cinemax period medical drama “The Knick.”

She is repped by Gersh Agency and Hamilton Hodell in UK.

“The Hypnotist’s Love Story” is an adaptation of the Liane Moriarty book of the same name, with Moriarty attached as a producer. Katie Wech will serve as writer and executive producer. Graham will executive produce in addition to starring. Along with Graham, David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, and Laurie Zaks of Mandeville Television will also executive produce. Francesca Gregorini will direct the pilot. ABC Studios will produce.

