Julianne Moore to Star in Apple Drama ‘Lisey’s Story’ From Stephen King, J.J. Abrams

Julianne Moore has signed on to star in and executive produce the drama “Lisey’s Story” at Apple, Variety has confirmed.

Apple has given the project an eight-episode straight-to-series order. It is based on Stephen King’s 2006 book of the same name. King will write all eight episodes of the series in addition to executive producing, marking one of the few times the iconic author has written for the screen. J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson of Bad Robot Productions will also executive produce. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

The series follows Lisey (Moore) two years following the death of her husband. The series explores a series of events that causes her to begin facing amazing realities about her husband that she had repressed and forgotten.

The series marks Apple’s third project from Abrams and Bad Robot Productions, following straight-to-series orders for “Little Voice,” executive produced by Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, and “My Glory Was I Had Such Friends,” starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner, from writer and executive producer Karen Croner.

“Lisey’s Story” will also be the first leading TV role in Moore’s storied career. She is known for her work in film, having been nominated for five Academy Awards during her career. She won the Academy Award for best actress in 2015 for “Still Alice.” Her other notable film roles include “Boogie Nights,” “The Hours,” “Far From Heaven,” and “The End of the Affair.” She is repped by CAA and Edelstein Laird.

