Julia Roberts in Talks for Drama Series ‘Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win’ at Amazon

Variety has confirmed that the former “Homecoming” star is currently in talks to star in and executive produce a limited series based on the book “Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win” by Jo Piazza at the streaming service.
More to come…
Popular on Variety
Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars
Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars
Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub
Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'
Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'
Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'
The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers
Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time
Last Time I Cried at the Movies
How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot
Julia Roberts could be returning to Amazon. Variety has confirmed that the former “Homecoming” star is currently in talks to star in and executive produce a limited series based on the book “Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win” by Jo Piazza at the streaming service. More to come…
“Jeopardy” may still feature the same format (three quiz rounds with three contestants) since its inception, but that doesn’t mean the long-running game show, now in its 35th year in syndication, hasn’t modernized for the times. In addition to releasing games in both card, video and app format, the show also often causes quite a [...]
Executives at AMC Networks hinted the company was developing a second “Walking Dead” spinoff that would add to its association with the apocalyptic zombie drama even as some prominent actors have left the flagship series. The company has “hired creative people that have pitched story outlines. We feel very good about the development of that [...]
Submitted for your approval… U.S. film and TV star Adam Scott will attend March’s Series Mania in France to deliver a masterclass accompanying the international premiere of CBS’ The Twilight Zone, a re-imagining of the 1959 cult science fiction program which bows on CBS All Access on April 1. The updated series is produced by [...]
Oakhurst Entertainment is plotting a drama series based on the life of Victoria Woodhull, Variety has learned exclusively. Oakhurst, founded by former Brillstein Entertainment manager Jai Khanna and producer Marina Grasic, has acquired Agatha Dominik’s script “Woodhull,” which is based on the biography “The Woman Who Ran For President: The Many Lives of Victoria Woodhull”, written [...]
For 35 years “Jeopardy” has thrived in the syndication market as a game show that CBS Television Distribution president of sales Stephen Hackett calls “reliable but never predictable.” Although the technology of the series has evolved over time, the format is tried and true: a trio of contestants compete in a three-round quiz show featuring [...]
The two-hour season finale of “The Masked Singer” on Fox blew away all of its broadcast competition on Wednesday night. The singing competition series nabbed a 3.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 10 million viewers over two hours, both of which represent new series highs in Live+Same Day. That is also an approximate bump of [...]