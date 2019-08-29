Julia Phelps Named Chief Communications and Corporate Marketing Officer, ViacomCBS

Julia Phelps a veteran of Viacom’s corporate communications staff, has been named to lead all communications efforts after the company merges with CBS.

Phelps, who has long worked with Viacom CEO Bob Bakish, slated to take charge as CEO of the combined company, is currently senior vice president of communications and culture for Viacom, a role she took over in April of 2017 after doing communications work for Viacom’s international operations.

Dana McClintock, chief communications officer for CBS Corp., is expected to remain with the company, overseeing communications at the merged entity’s CBS-branded assets.

More to come….