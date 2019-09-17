×

Julia Franz Tapped to Head Comedy at Fox Entertainment, Daniel Weidenfeld to Lead Animation

Elaine Low

Julia Franz Charter Communications
CREDIT: Courtesy of Charter Communications

Julia Franz has been tapped to become senior vice president of comedy at Fox Entertainment, while Daniel Weidenfeld will be named senior vice president of animation at the network, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Franz will lead the charge on all comedy production and development for the network. Weidenfeld will oversee all animated production and development for both the network and third-party platforms.

Franz and Weidenfeld will report to Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of entertainment.

“Both Julia and Daniel are fantastic executives with tremendous relationships throughout the creative community,” said Thorn. “As FOX Entertainment doubles down on our commitment both to live-action and animated comedy, these two executives will play key roles in these initiatives.”

Previously, Franz served as head of development for Spectrum Originals, where she had a hand in launching Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba series “LA’s Finest” as well as the “Mad About You” reboot, the network’s first half-hour comedy. Her career kicked off at Touchstone Television (which would later become ABC Studios), where she was a creative executive, working her way up from junior programming exec to head of comedy development and then head of creative. In that role, she oversaw comedy and drama development, in addition to current programming, working on “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Criminal Minds,” “Scrubs,” “Lost,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Cougar Town” and “Ugly Betty,” and other series.

Weidenfeld, meanwhile, has spent the past decade as a writer and producer, working on Adult Swim’s “Lazor Wulf,” “Brad Neely’s Harg Nallin’ Sclopio Peepio,” “China, IL” and “The Eric Andre Show”; TBS’ “The Pound Hole”; and Netflix’s “Trigger Warning with Killer Mike.” He served as vice president of content development of TV and New Media at Generate, LLC between 2008 and 2010.

