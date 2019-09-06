×
Julia Child Series Starring Joan Cusack Nears Pilot Order at HBO Max

A drama series based on the life of celebrity chef Julia Child is near a pilot order at HBO Max, Variety has learned from sources.

Joan Cusack is near a deal to star as Child, with David Hyde Pierce also in talks for a leading role. Daniel Goldfarb is attached to write and executive produce, with Christopher Keyser set to executive produce. Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment will produce.

HBO Max declined to comment.

More to come…

