At CBS News, Judy Tygard is Likely to Take Over ’48 Hours’

CBS HEADQUARTERS
CREDIT: JIM COOPER/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Judy Tygard, a senior producer at CBS News’ “48 Hours,” is likely to take the reins of the program in the wake of the series’ current chief, Susan Zirinsky, being elevated to president of the news division, according to two people familiar with the situation.

A spokesman for the newsmagazine could not be reached for immediate comment.

In Tygard, CBS News has a veteran who first started working for the network since 1985, when she first joined the outlet as a news writer for Bob Schieffer and Morton Dean on the weekend editions of “CBS Evening News.”   She has been with “48 Hours” for two different tenures. She was a producer and senior producer for the show between 1989 and 1997, and then left for five years working as a producer for “Primetime” and “20/20” at ABC News. She returned to “48 Hours” as a senior producer in 2005.

Tygard had been a broadcast producer for “The Ten O’Clock News” at WNEW-TV, New York City between 1984 and 1986, and an assignment editor, copy editor, writer and desk assistant for the same broadcast between 1980 and 1984.

“48 Hours” is one of TV news’ longest running programs, having been on the air since 1988, and one of a only a small handful of original prime-time series airing on Saturday nights on TV’s broadcast networks.

