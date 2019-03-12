‘Judge Judy’ Crushes February Sweeps by Widest Margin Ever

“Judge Judy” topped the February sweeps by the widest margin in the show’s history.
“Judge Judy” averaged a 7.8 household rating from Jan. 31-Feb. 27, beating its three closest competitors–“Family Feud,” “Jeopardy,” and “Wheel of Fortune”–by more than a full ratings point, with all three of those shows averaging a 6.7 rating. “Judge Judy” has now finished first in eleven of the last twelve major sweeps.
“Dr. Phil” was once again the top syndicated talk show, averaging a 3.2 rating this February, marking the show’s 22nd consecutive sweeps atop the talk show charts. Meanwhile, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” tied for second place among talk shows with “Ellen,” with both shows averaging a 2.3 rating.
Read the top 25 February sweeps shows below.
|Program
|Distributor
|Day Of Week
|Household Rating
|F25-54
|JUDGE JUDY (AT)
|CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
|MTuWThF..
|7.8
|3.1
|FAMILY FEUD (AT)
|20TH TELEVISION
|MTuWThF..
|6.7
|3.0
|JEOPARDY (AT)
|CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
|MTuWThF..
|6.7
|2.0
|WHEEL OF FORTUNE
|CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
|MTuWThF..
|6.7
|2.2
|WEEKEND ADVENTURE
|DADT/LITTON
|……Su
|6.3
|2.4
|BIG BANG-SYN (AT)
|WARNER BROS. TV
|MTuWThF..
|4.9
|2.8
|FAMILY FEUD-WK (AT)
|20TH TELEVISION
|……Su
|3.7
|1.4
|DATELINE WKLY (AT)
|NBC UNIVERSAL
|……Su
|3.3
|1.4
|DR. PHIL SHOW (AT)
|CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
|MTuWThF..
|3.2
|1.4
|ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT(AT)
|CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
|MTuWThF..
|3.2
|1.5
|INSIDE EDITION (AT)
|CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
|MTuWThF..
|3.2
|1.2
|WHEEL OF FORTUNE WKND
|CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
|……Su
|3.1
|0.7
|BIG BANG WKND (AT)
|WARNER BROS. TV
|…..SaSu
|2.8
|1.5
|HOT BENCH (AT)
|CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
|MTuWThF..
|2.5
|0.9
|LAST MAN STNDG-MF-SYN(AT)
|20TH TELEVISION
|MTuWThF..
|2.4
|1.2
|LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
|DISNEY ABC DOMEST TV
|MTuWThF..
|2.3
|1.0
|ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW
|WARNER BROS. TV
|MTuWThF..
|2.3
|1.1
|MODERN FAMILY-WK-SYN (AT)
|20TH TELEVISION
|……Su
|2.2
|1.4
|ACCESS LV-WKD
|NBC UNIVERSAL
|……Su
|2.2
|1.0
|JEOPARDY WEEKEND
|CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
|……Su
|2.1
|0.5
|MODERN FAMILY-MF-SYN (AT)
|20TH TELEVISION
|MTuWThF..
|2.0
|1.4
|RELATIONSHIP COURT
|MGM DOMESTIC TV DIST
|MTuWThF..
|1.9
|0.9
|MILLIONAIRE (AT)
|DISNEY ABC DOMEST TV
|MTuWThF..
|1.7
|0.6
|NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (AT)
|CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
|……Su
|1.6
|0.6
|MAURY (AT)
|NBC UNIVERSAL
|MTuWThF..
|1.5
|0.8