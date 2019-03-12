‘Judge Judy’ Crushes February Sweeps by Widest Margin Ever

“Judge Judy” topped the February sweeps by the widest margin in the show’s history.

“Judge Judy” averaged a 7.8 household rating from Jan. 31-Feb. 27, beating its three closest competitors–“Family Feud,” “Jeopardy,” and “Wheel of Fortune”–by more than a full ratings point, with all three of those shows averaging a 6.7 rating. “Judge Judy” has now finished first in eleven of the last twelve major sweeps.

“Dr. Phil” was once again the top syndicated talk show, averaging a 3.2 rating this February, marking the show’s 22nd consecutive sweeps atop the talk show charts. Meanwhile, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” tied for second place among talk shows with “Ellen,” with both shows averaging a 2.3 rating.

Read the top 25 February sweeps shows below.