Jude Law to Star in Sky and HBO Drama ‘The Third Day’

After the success of “Chernobyl,” Sky and HBO are teaming again, this time on “The Third Day.” Jude Law will star in the six-parter, which will be the first original from Sky Studios, the Comcast-owned pay-TV giant’s new production unit that was announced Wednesday. Sky will produce alongside Plan B, immersive theater outfit Punchdrunk International, and series writer and co-creator Dennis Kelly (“Utopia”).

Law stars as Sam, who after being drawn to a mysterious Island off the British coast, is thrown into the unusual world of its secretive inhabitants. Isolated from the mainland, the rituals of the island begin to overwhelm him, and he is confronted by a trauma from his past. As the line between reality and fantasy blurs, Sam finds himself immersed in a quest that puts him at odds with the islanders.

Marc Munden (“National Treasure”) will direct and Adrian Sturges (“Chimerica”) produce.

“‘The Third Day’ is the result of the intoxicating combined imaginations of Dennis Kelly and Punchdrunk International’s Felix Barrett,” said Cameron Roach, Sky U.K. and Ireland’s director of drama and Sky Studios. “To see them brought to life under the direction of Marc Munden and with Jude Law at the helm of what promises to be a world-class cast is an incredibly exciting prospect.”

Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming, said: “Dennis and Felix have created something fresh and unique, and we are thrilled to have this on HBO. We look forward to collaborating with Punchdrunk International, Marc and Jude as well as furthering our relationship with Sky and Plan B Entertainment.”

Production on “The Third Day” will commence in July. It will launch on the U.K. and HBO in the U.S. in 2020. Other upcoming series resulting from the partnership include Gareth Evans’ “Gangs of London,” which will play on Cinemax, and “Catherine the Great,” starring Helen Mirren.

Law has already appeared on Sky and HBO series “The Young Pope,” and will be in the upcoming “The New Pope.”

