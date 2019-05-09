×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Discovery and ProSieben Set June Launch for Joint German Streamer Joyn

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

Discovery and ProSiebenSat.1’s joint streamer has a new name, Joyn. The partners said it will have the biggest collection of free-TV content in the German market, with programming and live streams from more than 50 channels. They also set a June launch date for the newly branded streamer.

Joyn is a combination of the words “joy” and “join” and replaces the 7TV brand being used for an existing joint-venture service. Discovery and ProSiebenSat.1 said the new moniker “captures the essence of the platform as a place that connects people in an entertaining and fun environment.”

A beta version of Joyn rolls out May 19. It will be run by former Google exec Alexandar Vassilev as CEO and MD with co-MD Katja Hofem.

Joyn will show some programs a week ahead of their debut on linear free-TV and also offer shows in a 30-day catchup window. The ad-supported service will be available via connected devices.

Related

It will have content from both Discovery and ProSiebenSat.1, as well as third-party partners including pubcaster ZDF. A notable absentee is ProSiebenSat.1’s chief free-TV rival RTL, which is pursuing its own on-demand plans.

“While much remains to be done, we are investing in the future of our business and concentrating on our priorities. Our unique streaming platform Joyn will play a decisive role,” Max Conze, CEO of ProSiebenSat.1, said as the media group reported quarterly results Thursday.

“As the truly local premium platform, we are aiming to transform the German video entertainment market,” said Vassilev. ”Our focus is exclusively on the needs of our audiences, and we commit to actively listen and reflect their feedback as we make our platform a success.”

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • Zoe-Lister Jones

    Pilot Season: Female Directors See More Representation Gains

    After a landmark year for female pilot directors in 2018, the 2019 season has seen further movement in representation for women behind the camera With execs at the major broadcasters making decisions on the fate of pilots at this very moment, it’s worth noting that of the 63 pilots ordered this season across the five [...]

  • Rupert Murdoch

    Rupert Murdoch: Fox Corp. Is 'Pivoting at a Pivotal Moment'

    Rupert Murdoch opened Fox Corp.’s Investor Day presentation on Thursday with a promise that the slimmed-down company will be a Wall Street growth story. Murdoch, Fox Corp. chairman, told the crowd in New York that he decided to sell most of his Hollywood assets to Disney in order to make the most out of all [...]

  • Netflix Signs Mexico’s Manolo Caro to

    Netflix Signs Up Mexico’s Manolo Caro to Exclusive Multi-Year Pact

    Mexican director-writer-producer Manolo Caro whose hit Netflix series “The House of Flowers” (“La Casa de las Flores”) was renewed for two more seasons last year, has inked an exclusive production pact with the streaming giant. In an unprecedented multi-year deal for a Mexican director, Caro has committed to creating several TV series for Netflix. First [...]

  • Discovery and ProSieben Set June Launch

    Discovery and ProSieben Set June Launch for Joint German Streamer Joyn

    Discovery and ProSiebenSat.1’s joint streamer has a new name, Joyn. The partners said it will have the biggest collection of free-TV content in the German market, with programming and live streams from more than 50 channels. They also set a June launch date for the newly branded streamer. Joyn is a combination of the words [...]

  • Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital

    David Levy Named CEO of Open AP Audience-Targeting Alliance

    Fox, Viacom and NBCUniversal named David Levy, a Fox executive who has been involved with digital advertising and processes, as chief executive of Open AP, an alliance the three companies have to help advertisers align their commercials with specific audiences. Levy has served as chairman of the group’s board of directors since 2018. Naming a [...]

  • Broadcaster Danny Baker Fired After Posting

    British Presenter Fired After Posting Chimp Picture With Royal Baby Tweet

    British presenter Danny Baker has been sacked by the BBC after posting a picture of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee and the words “Royal Baby leaves hospital.” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – the duke and duchess of Sussex – showed off their newborn son to the media for the first time Wednesday. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad