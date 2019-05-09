Discovery and ProSieben Set June Launch for Joint German Streamer Joyn

Discovery and ProSiebenSat.1’s joint streamer has a new name, Joyn. The partners said it will have the biggest collection of free-TV content in the German market, with programming and live streams from more than 50 channels. They also set a June launch date for the newly branded streamer.

Joyn is a combination of the words “joy” and “join” and replaces the 7TV brand being used for an existing joint-venture service. Discovery and ProSiebenSat.1 said the new moniker “captures the essence of the platform as a place that connects people in an entertaining and fun environment.”

A beta version of Joyn rolls out May 19. It will be run by former Google exec Alexandar Vassilev as CEO and MD with co-MD Katja Hofem.

Joyn will show some programs a week ahead of their debut on linear free-TV and also offer shows in a 30-day catchup window. The ad-supported service will be available via connected devices.

It will have content from both Discovery and ProSiebenSat.1, as well as third-party partners including pubcaster ZDF. A notable absentee is ProSiebenSat.1’s chief free-TV rival RTL, which is pursuing its own on-demand plans.

“While much remains to be done, we are investing in the future of our business and concentrating on our priorities. Our unique streaming platform Joyn will play a decisive role,” Max Conze, CEO of ProSiebenSat.1, said as the media group reported quarterly results Thursday.

“As the truly local premium platform, we are aiming to transform the German video entertainment market,” said Vassilev. ”Our focus is exclusively on the needs of our audiences, and we commit to actively listen and reflect their feedback as we make our platform a success.”