Journalist Jorge Ramos, Univision Crew Reportedly Detained in Caracas

Journalist Jorge Ramos and his Univision crew have been “arbitrarily detained” at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas following an interview with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, according to the Univision News Twitter account Monday. Maduro reportedly did not like the questions he was asked.

Attention: A @Univision team, headed by @jorgeramosnews, is being arbitrarily detained at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. They were interviewing @NicolasMaduro but he didn't like the questions. Their technical equipment was also confiscated. https://t.co/c45tB0E4er — Univision News (@UnivisionNews) February 26, 2019

Univision also said the team’s technical equipment was taken away. Kimberly Breier, the State Department’s assistant secretary in the bureau of Western hemisphere affairs, tweeted that the State Department had been told of the detention and “insist on their immediate release; the world is watching.”

.@StateDept has received word the journalist @jorgeramosnews and his team are being held against their will at Miraflores Palace by Nicolas Maduro. We insist on their immediate release; the world is watching. #Venezuela — Kimberly Breier (@WHAAsstSecty) February 26, 2019

No additional details on the developing situation are currently available, according to a Univision spokesperson.

Earlier Monday in Bogota, Columbia, Vice President Pence unveiled new U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and called upon neighboring leaders to freeze the assets of Venezuela’s state-run oil company, PDVSA.

According to NPR, Pence said that those who back Maduro over opposition leader and self-declared president Juan Guaidó “will find no safe harbor, no easy exit and no way out. You will lose everything.”