Joss Whedon’s HBO Series ‘The Nevers’ Casts Laura Donnelly in Lead Role

Laura Donnelly has been cast in the lead role of Joss Whedon’s upcoming HBO series “The Nevers,” Variety has confirmed.

The drama was ordered straight-to-series back in July. The series is described as a sci-fi epic about a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world.

Donnelly will star as Amalia True, described as the most reckless, impulsive, emotionally damaged hero of her time. A menace to stuffy Victorian society, she would die for the cause and kill for a drink.

“Laura Donnelly has charisma, wisdom and an anarchic precision that not only captures Amalia but defines her,” Whedon said. “She’s fierce and she’s funny – and I need both for the journey ahead.”

Donnelly is best known for her role as Jenny Fraser in the hit Starz series “Outlander.” Her other TV credits include shows like “The Fall,” “Missing,” and “Merlin.” She will next be seen in the biopic “Tolkien” opposite Nicholas Hoult.

She is repped by Jonathan Arun in the UK, CAA in the US, and attorney Shelby Weiser.

Whedon serves as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner on “The Nevers.” Jane Espenson and Doug Petrie will write and executive produce, with Bernie Caulfield also executive producing.

