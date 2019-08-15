Joss Whedon’s HBO Series ‘The Nevers’ Adds Six More to Cast

Joss Whedon’s new HBO series has added six more to its cast.

Kiran Sonia Sawar, Elizabeth Berrington, Ella Smith, Viola Prettejohn, Anna Devlin and Martyn Ford are set to join a packed previously announced cast which includes Laura Donnelly, Olivia Williams, and Nick Frost.

“The Nevers,” which was ordered straight-to-series last July, is described as an epic science fiction drama about a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world.

Whedon serves as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner on “The Nevers.” Jane Espenson and Doug Petrie will write and executive produce, with Bernie Caulfield also executive producing.

Breakdowns for the latest set of characters are below:

Sawar will play Harriet Kaur – A young Scottish Sikh, Harriet lives with the Orphans, but is accepted by both her family and her betrothed. Optimistic without being naive, Harriet is determined to live her life as she planned, despite its increasing weirdness. She is represented by United Agents.

Berrington will play Lucy Best – Dirt poor, adaptive, streetwise. There’s nothing delicate about Lucy, though she’s given up thieving to live with the Orphans. Her quick-wit and high spirits mask the pain of a tragic past. She is represented by United Agents.

Smith will play Desirée Blodgett – A whore, and an increasingly popular one: her power makes men tell her everything on their minds, and they come away relieved in more than one sense. Unfortunately, what she’s heard may get her killed, even though she honestly doesn’t listen to most of it. She’s devoted to her six year old son, who, bless him, never speaks. She is represented by Wishlab and Gersh in the U.S. and Independent Talent Group in the U.K.

Prettejohn will play Myrtle Haplisch – A middle-class girl rescued from a family who cannot understand her – literally, as she can no longer speak English, or anything resembling speech. She’s thrilled to be living at the orphanage, where she’s everyone’s favorite weird little mascot. She is repped by Waring and McKenna.

Devlin will play Primrose Chattoway – All 16-year-old Primrose wants is to be a proper, ordinary girl, and not take up too much space. Which, at ten feet tall, is hard. Most everything is either dreamy, unfair, or too embarrassing to live through. She is represented by Olivia Bell.

Ford will play Nicolas Perbal, aka Odium – The quintessential henchman. He looks as unpleasant as he smells – a side-effect if his rather surprising “turn”. Will do any kind of work for anybody’s money. He is represented by The BWH Agency in the U.K.