Josh Radnor to Star in Jordan Peele’s Amazon Drama ‘The Hunt’

“How I Met Your Mother” star Josh Radnor has been cast in Jordan Peele’s upcoming Amazon drama “The Hunt,” Variety has learned.

Radnor joins a stellar cast which already includes Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton. He will play Lonny Flash, a movie star who is secretly a member of the group led by Pacino’s veteran Nazi hunter.

The series follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City. They have discovered that hundreds of high ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US. Amazon has put out an order for a 10-episode first season in May, 2018.

“The Hunt” is based on an original idea, drawing from real-life events, and created by David Weil, who will also write the series and serve as an executive producer. Nikki Toscano will executive produce and serve as showrunner. Peele will executive produce via his Monkeypaw Productions banner, along with Monkeypaw’s Win Rosenfeld. Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni from Sonar Entertainment will also executive produce, with Monkeypaw and Sonar producing.

Radnor most recent TV credits include the NBC drama “Rise” and “Mercy Street” at PBS. He is represented by UTA, B. Company and Frankfurt Kurnit.

The cast also includes Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Lena Olin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Tiffany Boone, Dylan Baker and Greg Austin.

