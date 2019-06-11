×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Josh Hartnett to Star in Spectrum, Paramount Network Series ‘Paradise Lost’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Josh Hartnett has been cast as the lead in an upcoming series titled “Paradise Lost” from Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network.

The series, which hails from Paramount TV and Anonymous Content, is described as a Southern Gothic mystery about a psychiatrist who moves with her family from California to her husband’s hometown in Mississippi, only to uncover shameful secrets that irrevocably change the lives of everyone involved.

Hartnett will play the male lead alongside “Jane the Virgin” star Bridget Regan who will play Frances, the female lead.

Also joining the cast of the 10-episodes series are Barbara Hershey, Nick Nolte, Gail Bean, Danielle Deadwyler and Shane McRae. The original story is created and written by “Blood & Oil” co-creator Rodes Fishburne, who will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer. Arika Lisanne Mittman, formerly of “Dexter,” will write and showrun alongside him. The pilot was helmed by “Blind Side” director John Lee Hancock. Executive producers on the series also include David Kanter, Jeff Okin, and Romeo Tirone.

The series joins “Yellowstone,” which will return for a second season later this month, on Paramount Network’s scripted roster. The channel also issued a straight-to-series greenlight for “68 Whiskey”  from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment, as well an order for “Emily in Paris” from Darren Star. Lily Collins signed up to star in and produce the half-hour dramedy.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More TV

  • Big Little Lies Season 2 Review

    'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Premiere Ratings Easily Top Season 1

    “Big Little Lies” kicked off its second season with a nice ratings boost and that is not a lie of any size. The Season 2 premiere of the HBO series nabbed 2.5 million viewers combined in both linear airings and on streaming options HBO GO and HBO NOW. That is approximately a 34% increase over [...]

  • Marta Fernandez Named President of MACRO

    Former Starz Exec Marta Fernandez Named President of MACRO Television Studios

    Former Starz executive vice president of original programming Marta Fernandez has been named the president of MACRO Television Studios, Variety has learned. “I couldn’t be happier to have Marta join us to lead our television group,” said Charles D. King, MACRO founder and CEO. “Her spot on creative instincts, refined taste level and wealth of experience [...]

  • Arthur Lewis Portrait at UTA in

    Arthur Lewis Named UTA Fine Arts, Artist Space Creative Director

    Arthur Lewis has been named creative director of UTA Fine Arts and UTA Artist Space, helping to guide represented fine arts artists and oversee the space’s exhibitions, programming and partnerships with the L.A. and national art communities. Lewis, who was most recently executive vice president of Kohl’s New York Design Office, serves on the boards [...]

  • Rami Malek - Lead Actor -

    2022 Oscars Date Announced

    Get ready for the Oscars in 2022. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that the 94th annual Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 27, 2022. The date follows previously announced plans for the 2021 Oscars on Feb. 28 and 2020’s ceremony on Feb. 9. “Timing of the 2022 Olympics, the [...]

  • Jennifer Aniston'Murder Mystery' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Jennifer Aniston Supports Georgia Boycott Over Anti-Abortion Law

    Jennifer Aniston and several of her co-stars on Netflix’s “Murder Mystery” supported the streamer’s stance on pulling production out of Georgia if the state’s anti-abortion bill passes. “I think it’s fantastic. Good for them. They have the voices, they have the power, and that’s the way you have change happen,” Aniston told Variety at the [...]

  • Josh Hartnett to Star in Spectrum,

    Josh Hartnett to Star in Spectrum, Paramount Network Series 'Paradise Lost'

    Josh Hartnett has been cast as the lead in an upcoming series titled “Paradise Lost” from Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network. The series, which hails from Paramount TV and Anonymous Content, is described as a Southern Gothic mystery about a psychiatrist who moves with her family from California to her husband’s hometown in Mississippi, only [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad