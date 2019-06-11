Josh Hartnett to Star in Spectrum, Paramount Network Series ‘Paradise Lost’

Josh Hartnett has been cast as the lead in an upcoming series titled “Paradise Lost” from Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network.

The series, which hails from Paramount TV and Anonymous Content, is described as a Southern Gothic mystery about a psychiatrist who moves with her family from California to her husband’s hometown in Mississippi, only to uncover shameful secrets that irrevocably change the lives of everyone involved.

Hartnett will play the male lead alongside “Jane the Virgin” star Bridget Regan who will play Frances, the female lead.

Also joining the cast of the 10-episodes series are Barbara Hershey, Nick Nolte, Gail Bean, Danielle Deadwyler and Shane McRae. The original story is created and written by “Blood & Oil” co-creator Rodes Fishburne, who will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer. Arika Lisanne Mittman, formerly of “Dexter,” will write and showrun alongside him. The pilot was helmed by “Blind Side” director John Lee Hancock. Executive producers on the series also include David Kanter, Jeff Okin, and Romeo Tirone.

The series joins “Yellowstone,” which will return for a second season later this month, on Paramount Network’s scripted roster. The channel also issued a straight-to-series greenlight for “68 Whiskey” from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment, as well an order for “Emily in Paris” from Darren Star. Lily Collins signed up to star in and produce the half-hour dramedy.