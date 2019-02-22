×
Josh Cooke Joins Katey Sagal in ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Nana’

Josh Cooke Castle Rock
CREDIT: PatrickHarbron/Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Josh Cooke has been cast in a lead role in the ABC hybrid comedy pilot “Nana” opposite Katey Sagal, Variety has learned.

Cooke will play Alex, a fire chief in Indianapolis who is a newly widowed single father of two girls. It’s clear that he is in over his head with the girls, but he is reluctant to hire help and can’t imagine letting a stranger look after his children. Overly protective and a bit controlling, the last thing he wants is to welcome his late wife’s chaotic, disruptive and inappropriate mother, Nana (Katey Sagal), into the home. After seeing Nana interacting with the girls, he’s forced to reconsider his stance; she might be exactly what the family needs in the face of their recent loss.

Cooke’s recent television roles include stints on shows like “Castle Rock” (pictured), “Grace and Frankie,” “Bull,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and “Longmire.” He also appeared in nearly a dozen episodes of the critically-acclaimed Showtime series “Dexter” as Louis Greene.

He is repped by TalentWorks, LINK Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.

Sagal will co-executive produce “Nana” in addition to starring. Lon Zimmet is the writer and executive producer. Ted Melfi and Kimberly Quinn of Goldenlight Films will also executive produce along with Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, and Laura Lancaster of Alcon Entertainment. 20th Century Fox Television and ABC Studios will produce.

