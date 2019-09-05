Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Develop Drama Series at Apple

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is the latest big name star to set up a project at Apple.

Variety has learned from sources that Gordon-Levitt is set to star in, write, and executive produce a drama series currently in the works at the nascent streamer titled “Mr. Corman.” It is said to follow an elementary school teacher grappling with adulthood in Los Angeles. Gordon-Levitt would produce under his HitRECord banner with A24 also producing.

Apple declined to comment.

Gordon-Levitt recently starred in the Amazon series “Comrade Detective.” His other TV credits include “3rd Rock from the Sun,” “Roseanne,” “The Powers That Be,” and “Dark Shadows.” He won an Emmy in 2014 for creative achievement in interactive media for his series “HitRECord on TV.” He is primarily known for his film work and was nominated for Golden Globes for his roles in the films “50/50” and “(500) Days of Summer.” His other film roles include “Inception,” “The Walk,” “Looper,” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” He also wrote, directed, and starred in the 2013 film “Don Jon.”

He is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.

There is still no official launch date for the Apple streaming service, which has been dubbed Apple TV Plus, though it is thought to be launching sometime this fall. The tech giant has begun releasing teasers and trailers for what is expected to be its initial programming slate, including “The Morning Show” starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and “Dickinson” starring Hailee Steinfeld.