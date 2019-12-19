×
Jori Arancio Joins WarnerMedia as Head of Comms for HBO Max, TNT, TBS, TruTV

Elaine Low

Comms veteran Jori Arancio has been named the executive vice president of communications at HBO Max, TNT, TBS and truTV. The move comes not long after exiting her post as senior VP of communications for ABC and ABC Studios at the end of October, capping a 21-year tenure at Walt Disney.

“I had the unique pleasure of not only working with Jori for 21 years while we were both at Disney, but also promoting her into a variety of jobs where
she never failed to impress,” said WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer global communications exec VP Kevin Brockman, who left Disney-ABC earlier in the year following the close of Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox. “She is one of the most strategic, thoughtful, and progressive communication executives in the business, and I’m thrilled that she’ll now bring her expertise to bear on behalf of our new streaming service and cable networks. It’s great to be working with her again.”

Arancio will begin on Jan. 6, working as the communications point for the divisions under HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly, who also heads TNT, TBS and truTV. She will report to Brockman.

“From the moment I met Jori, I knew she had the unique mix of strategic focus and personal flair that makes her uniquely qualified to lead our communications and successfully collaborate with our executives and creative talent across our portfolio of media networks, while simultaneously nurturing the critical launch and growth of HBOMax,” said Reilly. “Jori will make a great addition to the senior team.”

Arancio’s most recent post at ABC, which she occupied since 2016, saw her in charge of all strategic corporate communication efforts, consumer press campaigns, awards outreach and talent relations for both the network and the studio, including those for “The Bachelor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “A Million Little Things,” “The Conners” and “Live in Front of a Studio Audience.” She also had a hand in launching “Roseanne,” “The Good Doctor” and the relaunch of “American Idol.”

Her time at Disney began in 1998 as communications manager of the Disney Channel, before moving on to become vice president of communications at ABC Daytime and SOAPnet between 2005 and 2011. After that, Arancio served as communications vice president at Freeform — part of the senior team that rebranded the cable station from its prior incarnation as ABC Family — until three years ago.

“I am honored to be entrusted to lead the fantastic communications teams at HBO Max, TNT, TBS and truTV,” said Arancio. “I look forward to working with them to launch the streaming service and to continue to drive awareness of the great programming at the cable networks. I’m especially excited to work with Kevin Reilly, a known trailblazer with a clear vision for his brands who knows how to create cultural impact with content, as well as the talented executives on his team. It is also a privilege to have the opportunity to once again work with Kevin Brockman. He is an incredible leader who brings out the best in people, creates successful teams and garners impactful results. I look forward to starting this new chapter in January.”

