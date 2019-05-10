×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams HBO Series to Shoot in Georgia, Make Charitable Donation

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jordan Peele JJ Abrams
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The upcoming HBO series “Lovecraft Country” will continue shooting in Georgia as planned, but will donate money from the production to two charities.

Lovecraft Country” is being executive produced by Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions banner as well as JJ Abrams and Bad Robot Producitons. “Underground” co-creator and showrunner Misha Green will write and executive produce the series.

“In a few weeks we start shooting our new show, ‘Lovecraft Country’ and will do so standing shoulder to shoulder with the women of Georgia,” Monkeypaw and Bad Robot said in a statement. “Governor Kemp’s ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ Abortion Law is an unconstitutional effort to further restrict women and their health providers from making private medical decisions on their terms. Make no mistake, this is an attack aimed squarely and purposely at women. We stand with Stacey Abrams and the hardworking people of Georgia, and will donate 100% of our respective episodic fees for this season to two organizations leading the charge against this draconian law: the ACLU of Georgia and Fair Fight Georgia. We encourage those who are able to funnel any and all resources to these organizations.”

Related

On Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed HB 481, which would outlaw abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. The bill includes exceptions for rape and incest (only if a woman files a police report) or to save the life of the mother. The law is set to go into effect January 1. There have been calls for Hollywood productions to boycott the state since the bill was passed.

“Lovecraft Country,” based on the book of the same name by Matt Ruff, follows 25-year-old Atticus Black, who joins up with his friend Letitia “Leti” Dandridge and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America to find his missing father. They must survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the malevolent spirits that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

HBO gave “Lovecraft Country” a straight-to-series order in May 2017.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • BLINDSPOT -- "The One Where Jane

    'Blindspot' Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at NBC

    NBC has ordered a fifth and final season of “Blindspot.” The series stars Jaimie Alexander as a woman who initially crawled out of a duffel bag in the middle of New York City, completely naked except for the tattoos that covered almost every inch of her body. The tattoos were codes, and she worked with [...]

  • Jordan Peele JJ Abrams

    Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams HBO Series to Shoot in Georgia, Make Charitable Donation

    The upcoming HBO series “Lovecraft Country” will continue shooting in Georgia as planned, but will donate money from the production to two charities. “Lovecraft Country” is being executive produced by Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions banner as well as JJ Abrams and Bad Robot Producitons. “Underground” co-creator and showrunner Misha Green will write and [...]

  • TV News Roundup: Watch Exclusive Clip

    TV News Roundup: 'Our Cartoon President' Welcomes Jonathan Van Ness in Exclusive Clip (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, Variety has an exclusive clip from the Season 2 premiere of “Our Cartoon President” on Showtime. FIRST LOOKS Variety has an exclusive clip from the May 12 Season 2 premiere of the satirical animated series “Our Cartoon President” created by Stephen Colbert on Showtime. The clip also features a cameo by “Queer Eye” sensation Jonathan Van [...]

  • Edie Falco Menendez brothers

    CBS Picks Up Edie Falco Cop Drama 'Tommy' for 2019-2020 Season

    The Edie Falco-led drama “Tommy” has been ordered to series at CBS for the 2019-2020 season. Falco stars as a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female Chief of Police for Los Angeles. She uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to navigate the social, political, and national security issues that converge with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad