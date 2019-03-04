×

Jonas Brothers Documentary in the Works at Amazon

Jonas Brothers fans, remember to breathe.

Amazon Studios has announced it is partnering with Philymack, and Federal Films, a division of Republic Records, on an upcoming documentary about the Jonas Brothers, to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

The doc will give fans “an intimate look” into the lives of Kevin, Nick and Joe.

“Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals,” said the Jonas Brothers in a statement. “In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world.”

The band only recently dropped their comeback single, “Sucker,” which represents their first original release in nearly six years, and the debut of their new partnership with Republic Records. The accompanying music video, which playfully stars the trio’s respective partners, Priyanka Chopra, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas, has already gained over 40 million views on YouTube.

“Amazon Prime Video is proud to be the exclusive home for a very personal, behind the scenes look at the Jonas Brothers as they reunite for this exciting tour” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. “Experiencing the brothers back together again is the news that everyone hoped for and we can’t wait to share this intimate and compelling documentary special with all of our customers.”

More details about the documentary, including a premiere date, will be announced later.

