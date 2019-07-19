Jon Wax Joins Amazon Studios as Head of Genre Programming (EXCLUSIVE)

YouTube’s head of scripted programming Jon Wax is joining Amazon Studios as its head of genre programming, Variety has learned.

Wax will take up the position recently vacated by Sharon Tal Yguado. He had joined YouTube in August 2017, heading up drama, unscripted and current programming for YouTube’s premium channel. Prior to that, he had spent four years at WGN America and Tribune Studios, and nearly 15 years at 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Broadcasting.

Variety and other outlets reported last month the Wax was in talks with Amazon for the position.

During his time at YouTube, the platform’s “Cobra Kai” series, featuring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, has been one of its most popular scripted series to date.

More to come …