‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Director Jon M. Chu Signs 20th Century Fox TV Deal

“Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu has signed a significant four-year overall deal with Disney’s 20th TV, Variety has learned.

Under the new deal, which represents his first overall in television, Chu will develop and executive produce projects – some of which he will direct – as well as potentially direct existing projects.

Chu’s deal is the tenth overall announced at Twentieth Television since the Disney takeover. The most eye-popping among them is the deal for “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, which was reportedly worth somewhere in the $125 million range. Other creatives who have signed with 20th Fox TV in the last few weeks include Drew Goddard, Jason Winer, Octavia Spencer, Nora Smith, Jake Kasdan & Melvin Mar, Marlene King, Liz Meriwether, and Amy Holden Jones.

“Jon directed one of the biggest, most entertaining and uplifting hits of the year in ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ starring our own Constance Wu, and getting him to this studio became nothing short of a mission to Terence (Carter) and our development teams. He has spectacular taste and talent loves him. We’re excited he’s making this studio his creative home,” said Jonnie Davis, president of creative affairs at 20th Fox TV.

Chu’s other directorial credits include “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and “Now You See Me 2.” He recently helmed the pilot episode of “Good Trouble,” the ” Fosters” spinoff series at Freeform.

“Throughout my film career I have been lucky enough to play in many genres from dance and music to action, romantic-comedy, documentary, drama and beyond. So it was crucial for me, as a storyteller, to find a partner in the television space that had the same vast interests and willingness to break the mold with new perspectives and stories that represent the diverse world we live in,” said Chu in a statement. “Dana Walden and her team at 20th Century Fox TV was the undisputed choice to join forces with. Their daring taste and ability to combine important subject matter with cutting edge, sophisticated entertainment is second to none. I can’t wait to build new worlds with them and take the audience on a wild ride. Let’s go!”

Chu is repped by UTA, Artists First and attorney Allison Binder of Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.