Jon Adler Promoted to VP of Program Development for CNN Original Series

Jon Adler, senior director of development for CNN Original Series, was promoted to vice president of program development for the division.

“Jon was the first hire we made to the Original Series team more than seven years ago, and in that time has been an integral part of our success. He has forged strong relationships with some of the best production companies in the business, developed a steady stream of high-quality content for CNN and HLN, and has expertly guided all aspects of our slate,” Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide, said on Friday.

In his new position as vice president, Adler will be responsible for nurturing the company’s relationships with the creative teams behind CNN’s programming. He will also work on developing new original content through a range of CNN platforms, help coordinate and manage CNN and HLN Original Series shows, and work with producers to initiate content for CNN from pitch to pilot and presentation to series orders. Adler joined CNN in March 2012.

Adler’s projects at CNN include “The History of Comedy,” “Chasing Life With Dr. Sanjay Gupta,” “Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World,” “American Style,” “The Redemption Project With Van Jones,” “Tricky Dick” and “Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State.”

Prior to joining CNN, he worked for CAA.