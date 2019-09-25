×

John Stamos, Graham Phillips Cast in ABC’s ‘The Little Mermaid Live’

John Stamos and Graham Phillips have been cast in ABC’s upcoming live musical “The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!”

Stamos will reprise his role as the eccentric French cook Chef Louis in the one-night only special televised event. He previously portrayed the part during a Hollywood Bowl production of the classic Disney film “The Little Mermaid.” Phillips will take on the role of Prince Eric.

Stamos’ other stage experience includes a Broadway debut in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” as well as being a part of the Tony Award-nominated “The Best Man” and Tony-winning “Nine” and “Cabaret.” Phillips’ past live theater experience includes originating the role of Evan in Broadway’s “13.” Stamos is represented by Danny Sussman at Brillstein Entertainment Partners and ICM. Phillips is represented by Gersh, Industry Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

These actors join the previously announced cast of Auli’i Cravalho, Queen Latifah and Shaggy in the production, which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated movie through a never-before-seen hybrid musical featuring intricate live sets and costumes (by three-time Emmy Award-winning designer Zaldy) and music from the original animated film and the Tony-nominated Broadway stage version, originally composed by eight-time Oscar-winning composer, Alan Menken. However, Howard Ashman’s film lyrics will also be showcased, and the Broadway adaptation’s lyricist, Glenn Slater, will also contribute to the event. Nick Florez and RJ Durrell are set as choreographers.

“The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!” is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, who will also direct; Katy Mullan; David Jammy; Raj Kapoor and Ian Stewart. Also executive producing is Richard Kraft, who produced and directed the Hollywood Bowl production of “The Little Mermaid,” as well as “Beauty and the Beast.” The production, which is the first-ever live musical event for the network, will air Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

