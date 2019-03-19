×
John Slattery Cast as Lead in Fox Pilot ‘neXT’

By
Will Thorne

John Slattery
CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX Shutterstock

“Mad Men” star John Slattery has been cast in the lead role for the upcoming Fox drama pilot “neXT,” Variety has learned.

The show is described as a fact-based thriller grounded in the latest A.I. research. It features a brilliant but paranoid former tech CEO who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent and her team to stop the world’s first artificial intelligence crisis: the emergence of a rogue AI with the ability to continuously improve itself.

Slattery will play Paul Leblanc, the extremely intelligent teach company chief CEO, who teams up with Fernanda Andrade’s Homeland Cybersecurity Agent, Shea. People think he Leblanc may be a sociopath, but he’s really just a narcissist with money instead of social graces.

The actor has received four Emmy nominations for best supporting actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Roger Sterling in “Mad Men.” He recently starred in another Matthew Weiner-created series, “The Romanoffs,” for Amazon. Slattery is repped by Gersh and Untitled.

Manny Coto, who previously worked on Fox shows like “24” and “24: Legacy,” will write and executive produce “neXt.” John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will executive produce and co-direct the pilot under their Zaftig Films banner. Charlie Gogolak will also executive produce. 20th Century Fox Television will produce.

