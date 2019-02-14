×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

John Ridley Signs 5-Year Deal with ABC Studios

By

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rocco Ceselin

ABC Studios has inked a new five-year, all-encompassing deal with writer, director and producer John Ridley to create content across multiple platforms. He is presently working on several projects with the studio.

Ridley, who won an Academy Award in 2013 for best adapted screenplay for “12 Years a Slave,” has long worked with the studio. He created the Emmy-winning ABC Studios series “American Crime,” which aired for three seasons on ABC, as well as the six-part limited series “Guerilla,” which was produced by ABC Signature Studios and aired on Showtime and Sky.

John Ridley has been making incredible content for us since his Emmy-winning series, ‘American Crime,'” said ABC Studios head Patrick Moran in a statement. “There’s no one in the business like John who brings such incredible skill and creativity to everything he does. We are thrilled to have a new long-term deal with him and so look forward to what’s next from this visionary filmmaker.”

Ridley recently directed the pilot of “Godfather of Harlem,” an ABC Signature Studios original series starring Forest Whitaker that will debut on Epix this November.

He also wrote and directed documentary “Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992,” which aired on ABC in 2017. On the film side, Ridley executive produced, wrote and directed Jimi Hendrix biopic “Jimi: All Is By My Side,” and is currently in post-production on “Needle in a Timestack,” a sci-fi romance film starring Leslie Odom Jr., Freida Pinto, Cynthia Erivo, and Orlando Bloom.

“I’m so appreciative to ABC Studios, and the entire Disney company for this massive show of faith and support,” said Ridley, who is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Rohner & Walerstein. “My absolute best work has been with ABC Studios. Their commitment is substantial, and as the company grows I can’t imagine having a better home from which to reach the widest audience possible.”

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More TV

  • Oscar Winner John Ridley Signs 5-Year

    John Ridley Signs 5-Year Deal with ABC Studios

    ABC Studios has inked a new five-year, all-encompassing deal with writer, director and producer John Ridley to create content across multiple platforms. He is presently working on several projects with the studio. Ridley, who won an Academy Award in 2013 for best adapted screenplay for “12 Years a Slave,” has long worked with the studio. [...]

  • MipTV Adds 'The L Word' Creator

    MipTV Adds 'The L Word' Creator to Keynote Roster, Launches Buyers’ Exchange

    Ilene Chaiken, a creative force behind “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Empire” and “The L Word,” will participate in a keynote interview at the upcoming MipTV market in Cannes. Chaiken is best-known for creating the Showtime series “The L Word.” She also executive produced Hulu’s critically acclaimed “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and was the showrunner for the first [...]

  • New 'Paddington' TV Series With Ben

    Studiocanal, Nickelodeon Partner on New 'Paddington' TV Series With Ben Whishaw

    Studiocanal is joining forces with Nickelodeon and award-winning producer David Heyman to create a CGI-animated series adapted from its “Paddington” franchise, with actor Ben Whishaw on board to reprise his role as the voice of the beloved bear. The toon series will be based on Michael Bond’s Paddington Bear stories, as were the two feature films: “Paddington” (2014) [...]

  • Jussie Smollett GMA

    Jussie Smollett Details Assault, Police Are Questioning 'Persons of Interest'

    UPDATED: Jussie Smollett is sticking to his story. Addressing naysayers who doubt he was ever attacked, Smollett went on “Good Morning America” to talk to Robin Roberts about the an apparent hate crime. The “Empire” actor says he was assaulted by two men in Chicago as they spewed racial and homophobic slurs in late January. [...]

  • X-Factor auditions - Dublin.X-Factor judge Simon

    Simon Cowell Plots Revamp of ‘X Factor’ to Boost Ratings in the U.K.

    Simon Cowell and his team are plotting the biggest changes to “X Factor” on ITV in the show’s history in an attempt to boost ratings and secure a new deal for the talent competition on British television. Amid reports of wholesale format changes, there were rumors that the show was effectively being shelved, a move [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad