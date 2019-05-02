×

British TV and Film Director John Llewellyn Moxey Dies at 94

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Moxey
CREDIT: Fremantle Media/REX/Shutterstock

John Llewellyn Moxey, a prolific TV director who helmed episodes of “Charlie’s Angels,” “Mannix,” “Magnum, P.I.” and “Murder, She Wrote,” died of complications from cancer on April 29 in University Place, Wash. He was 94.

The Argentinean-born British director was also known for a long string of 1970s-era TV movies, including “The Night Stalker,” “Panic in Echo Park,” “Smash Up on Interstate 5,” “Conspiracy of Terror” and “The House that Would Not Die.” His TV credits also include “The Saint,” “The Avengers,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Miami Vice” and the pilot episode of “Charlie’s Angels.”

He began as an editor, then moved on to direct episodes of the British series “London Playhouse,” “The Adventures of Tugboat Annie” and “Coronation Street.” He made his feature film directorial debut with “The City of the Dead” in 1960 in the United Kingdom, later released in the U.S. as “Horror Hotel” in 1961. Even though the cast was mostly British actors, they spoke with American accents throughout the film.

Related

His second feature, a 1960 war film called “A Foxhole in Cairo,” featured Michael Caine as a German soldier in one of his first on-screen roles. “Lord of the Rings” star Christopher Lee was the leading man in 1966’s “Psycho-Circus,” called “Circus of Fear” in the U.K.

Before his film career, he served in World War II in the 53rd Division Reconnaissance Corps. Moxey retired to Gig Harbor, Wash., in 1991, where he volunteered in local theater productions and directed a series of promotional skits for KBTC public broadcasting in Tacoma, Wash. The skits won him a regional Emmy.

He is survived by his wife Jane and sons Robin John Moxey and Timothy Llewellyn Moxey.

(Pictured: John Llewellyn Moxey, left, on the set of “Wedding Day.”)

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • Julian Fellowes’ ‘The Gilded Age’ Moves

    'Downton Abbey' Creator Julian Fellowes' 'The Gilded Age' Moves From NBC to HBO

    In a twist which Julian Fellowes himself might have written, “The Gilded Age,” which hails from the “Downton Abbey” creator, has moved from NBC to HBO. The cabler has handed out a 10-episode production commitment, but is yet to reveal when “The Gilded Age” will finally premiere. After years of gestation, the 1885-set series was [...]

  • Gayle King Power of Women 2017

    CBS News Sets New A.M. Lineup: Gayle King, Anthony Mason, Tony Dokoupil

    CBS News is moving to a new trio for “CBS This Morning.” Gayle King is expected to remain at the program, and will be flanked by Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil, according to two people familiar with the matter. As Variety reported in February and March, CBS News has other plans for King’s two current [...]

  • Jeff Tweedy Wilco

    'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 10 Adds Wilco's Jeff Tweedy to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

    Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has been cast in the new season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Variety has learned exclusively. The exact nature of Tweedy’s role in Season 10 of the HBO comedy is being kept under wraps. Tweedy is said to be good friends with Jeff Garlin, who stars on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” as Jeff Greene [...]

  • 'The Big Bang Theory' Cast Reflects

    'The Big Bang Theory' Cast Reflects on Final Emotional Day on Set

    Twelves years and 279 episodes culminated in one tearful bittersweet day on Tuesday — the taping of “The Big Bang Theory” series finale. Cast members of the longest-running multicamera comedy ever gave emotional testimonials on what that last day on set was like to Variety on the red carpet of the series finale party in [...]

  • Dan Fogelman

    'This Is Us' Creator Dan Fogelman Inks Mega-Deal With Disney's 20th TV

    “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman has signed a massive five-year overall deal that will keep him in the fold at 20th Century Fox Television. Sources tell Variety that the pact is worth somewhere in the $125 million range. Under the new deal, Fogelman will continue to develop drama, live-action and animated comedy projects. Fogelman previously [...]

  • Discovery Corporate New Logo

    Domestic Advertising and Distribution Gains Drive Discovery Q1 Earnings

    Discovery Inc. delivered advertising and affiliate revenue growth in the U.S. in the first quarter even as international revenue fell against tough year-over-year comparisons. Discovery on Thursday reported total revenue of $2.7 billion, in line with Wall Street’s expectations and up 17% from the year-ago quarter. However, adjusted for the impact of Discovery’s Scripps Networks [...]

  • Anders Walter to Adapt 'The Quest

    Anders Walter to Adapt 'The Quest for the Time Bird' as TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Danish filmmaker Anders Walter, who won the 2014 Oscar for live-action short film with “Helium,” is to adapt French graphic novel “The Quest for the Time Bird” as a TV series. Walter made his feature film debut last year with another adaptation of a graphic novel, “I Kill Giants,” starring Madison Wolfe, Zoe Saldana and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad