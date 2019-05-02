British TV and Film Director John Llewellyn Moxey Dies at 94

John Llewellyn Moxey, a prolific TV director who helmed episodes of “Charlie’s Angels,” “Mannix,” “Magnum, P.I.” and “Murder, She Wrote,” died of complications from cancer on April 29 in University Place, Wash. He was 94.

The Argentinean-born British director was also known for a long string of 1970s-era TV movies, including “The Night Stalker,” “Panic in Echo Park,” “Smash Up on Interstate 5,” “Conspiracy of Terror” and “The House that Would Not Die.” His TV credits also include “The Saint,” “The Avengers,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Miami Vice” and the pilot episode of “Charlie’s Angels.”

He began as an editor, then moved on to direct episodes of the British series “London Playhouse,” “The Adventures of Tugboat Annie” and “Coronation Street.” He made his feature film directorial debut with “The City of the Dead” in 1960 in the United Kingdom, later released in the U.S. as “Horror Hotel” in 1961. Even though the cast was mostly British actors, they spoke with American accents throughout the film.

His second feature, a 1960 war film called “A Foxhole in Cairo,” featured Michael Caine as a German soldier in one of his first on-screen roles. “Lord of the Rings” star Christopher Lee was the leading man in 1966’s “Psycho-Circus,” called “Circus of Fear” in the U.K.

Before his film career, he served in World War II in the 53rd Division Reconnaissance Corps. Moxey retired to Gig Harbor, Wash., in 1991, where he volunteered in local theater productions and directed a series of promotional skits for KBTC public broadcasting in Tacoma, Wash. The skits won him a regional Emmy.

He is survived by his wife Jane and sons Robin John Moxey and Timothy Llewellyn Moxey.

(Pictured: John Llewellyn Moxey, left, on the set of “Wedding Day.”)