John Lithgow Joins Jeff Bridges in FX Pilot ‘Old Man,’ Jon Watts to Direct

CREDIT: Robert Zuckerman/Courtesy of FX

John Lithgow has joined the cast of the upcoming FX drama pilot “Old Man” alongside previously announced lead Jeff Bridges, Variety has learned. In addition, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far from Home” director Jon Watts has come onboard to direct the pilot and executive produce the series.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, the series centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

Lithgow will play Harold Harper. Described as intelligent and tough with deep reservoirs of compassion and ruthlessness, Harper is called back to service by the FBI after suffering a terrible personal loss. He has a complicated past with rogue fugitive Chase, which makes him uniquely suited for hunting him down.

Lithgow is a celebrated star of stage and screen. He has won two Tony Awards for his work on Broadway, the first for “The Changing Room” and the second for “Sweet Smell of Success.” On the feature side, he has been nominated for two Academy Awards and has starred in films such as “Footloose,” “Shrek,” and “Dreamgirls.” He will also star in the untitled Roger Ailes movie from Jay Roach due out in December. In television, Lithgow has won six Emmy Awards, including three for his starring role on the multi-cam comedy “3rd Rock From the Sun” and another for his critically-acclaimed work as a guest actor on Showtime’s “Dexter” and his role as Winston Churchill in Netflix’s “The Crown.”

He is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content, and Hansen Jacobson.

Watts co-wrote “Homecoming” in addition to serving as director. He also wrote and directed the critically-acclaimed independent film “Cop Car” starring Kevin Bacon for Focus Features. He began his career directing television commercials and music videos for artists such as Death Cab for Cutie, TV on the Radio, The Rapture, Fatboy Slim, and Swedish House Mafia.

He is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine will pen the series adaptation in addition to serving as executive producers on the series. Warren Littlefield will also executive produce along with Watts, Bridges, Dan Shotz, and David Schiff. Fox 21 Television Studios will produce in association with The Littlefield Company. Production on the series will begin this fall.

(Pictured: John Lithgow, left; Jon Watts, right)

    John Lithgow Joins Jeff Bridges in FX Pilot 'Old Man,' Jon Watts to Direct

