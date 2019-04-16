John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co. Signs Overall Deal With ABC

Get Lifted Film Co., the production company co-founded by John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius, has signed a three-year overall deal with ABC Studios, Variety has learned.

Under the new deal, Get Lifted will produce scripted television across all platforms exclusively for ABC. The company previously had a first look deal at Sony Pictures TV.

“John Legend and his Get Lifted partners, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius have a strong, contemporary point of view,” said Patrick Moran, President of ABC Studios in a statement. “Their enormous success is no surprise considering their excellent taste and ability to tell stories that are timely and unique.”

The company’s credits include Damien Chazelle’s musical “La La Land,” which it executive produced, as well as the 2018 NBC special “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.”

“We here at Get Lifted Film Co. are thrilled to be working with ABC Studios and welcome the opportunity to tell remarkable stories that resonate with our growing audience,” said Mike Jackson, a partner at Get Lifted.

Get Lifted also exec-produced Richard Tanne’s romantic movie “Southside With You,” and the WGN America drama “Underground.” The company just wrapped production on the IFC comedy series “Sherman’s Showcase” and on “Rhythm + Flow” for Netflix.

On the unscripted side, it was recently announced that Legend and his Get Lifted partners would be working with Simon Lythgoe on “Love at First Song,” a music competition-dating show hybrid based on a South Korean format.

The company is represented by WME and Nina Shaw of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finklestein and Lezcano.