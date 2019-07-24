×

John Krasinski Sets First-Look TV Deal With Amazon

Will Thorne

John Krasinski is deepening his relationship with Amazon.

The “Quiet Place” director and “Jack Ryan” star has signed a new first-look TV deal with Amazon studios alongside his Sunday Night production banner, partner Allyson Seeger and development executive Alexa Ginsburg.

As part of the three-year deal, Krasinski, Seeger and Ginsburg will work with the studio to develop TV series for Amazon’s streaming platform. Krasinski and Sunday Night were previously under an overall deal with Paramount TV, which produces “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

“With his incredible authenticity and versatility, John Krasinski has brought to life some of entertainment’s most recognizable roles, including our own hero Jack Ryan,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “John’s talents extend behind the screen as a prolific writer, director and producer with a keen eye for creating original characters and stories with global appeal. We welcome John, Allyson, Alexa and the rest of the Sunday Night team to the family and can’t wait to see what they bring to our Amazon Prime Video customers all over the world.”

In addition to starring in and executive producing “Jack Ryan,” which released its first season back in August 2018 and will be returning for a second outing “soon,” Krasinski is in place to write and direct “A Quiet Place: Part II.” The sequel is scheduled to hit theaters in March 2020. He is repped by WME, ID and James Adams.

“Everyone at Sunday Night is very excited to continue our partnership with Amazon Studios,” said Krasinski and Seeger in a joint statement. “Jen (Salke) has been a friend and collaborator since back in my ‘Office’ days and her vision and expectation for what she wants Amazon Studios to become is exactly where we want to be,” added Krasinski.

Salke was still president of NBC Entertainment while Krasinski was nearing the end of his star-making turn as Jim in “The Office.”

