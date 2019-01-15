Former Ohio Governor John Kasich Joins CNN as Commentator

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich has signed on with CNN as a senior commentator.

Kasich signaled his intent to move into media on Monday when it was disclosed that he had signed with UTA for representation after ending his tenure in Columbus. Kasich is set to make his CNN debut as a commentator on tonight’s edition of “Cuomo Prime Time.” He’s expected to appear across a number of CNN programs as coverage of the 2020 election cycle heats up.

Kasich, a Republican, was a presidential contender in 2016. He’s been a strong GOP voice that has been critical of President Donald Trump.

Kasich has not ruled out making a bid in the GOP primaries to unseat President Trump, assuming he runs for re-election.

Kasich served in the House of Representatives from 1983 to 2001. He defeated incumbent Democrat Ted Strickland for the governorship of Ohio in 2010.