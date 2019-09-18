×
Showrunner John Glenn Exits ‘SEAL Team’ at CBS

SEAL TEAM stars David Boreanaz (left), as Jason Hayes, in a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. His tight-knit SEAL team includes Ray (Neil Brown Jr., center), and Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot, right). This fall, SEAL TEAM will be broadcast Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Skip Bolen/CBS ÃÂ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CBS is cutting ties with “SEAL Team” showrunner John GlennVariety has confirmed.

Glenn joined the show for its second season, which premiered in October of last year. Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly also executive produced.

“Regarding ‘SEAL Team,’ I am proud of the work we did – and greatly enjoyed having the chance to contribute to its creative and commercial success,” Glenn said in a statement. “During my time as showrunner, I was pleased to be able to hire, develop and support numerous producers, writers and crew members who shared our passion for trying to make the series all it could be. While producing a show like ‘SEALTeam’ is hard work, I also believed strongly in listening to any concerns that were brought my way and making important concessions for our staff’s professional needs and personal lives. I look forward to my next steps professionally.”

Glenn’s attorney Michael Plonsker said Glenn disputes any findings reached in CBS’s investigation. A spokesperson for CBS declined to comment.

“SEAL Team” is a one-hour military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train for and execute dangerous and high-stakes missions. The series stars David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, the leader of the Tier One team whose home life is suffering. Other cast members include Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Jessica Paré.

“SEAL Team” averages 5 million total live viewers and pulls a 0.76 in the 18-49 demographic. But with the addition of delayed viewing and other platforms, the show reaches 8.6 million viewers.

    CBS is cutting ties with "SEAL Team" showrunner John Glenn, Variety has confirmed. Glenn joined the show for its second season, which premiered in October of last year. Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly also executive produced. "Regarding 'SEAL Team,' I am proud of the work we did – and greatly enjoyed having the chance to

