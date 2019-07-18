×

John Ford to Exit as Head of Unscripted Producers Trade Association NPact

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
John FordNPact Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

John Ford has stepped down as general manager of NPact, the trade association that represents unscripted TV producers.

Ford is exiting the post he’s held since 2015 because of the potential for conflicts of interest arising from his role as head of programming for digital multicast outlets Justice Network and Quest Network. The channels were bought out for $77 million in May by Tegna, which now has plans to commission original unscripted series from the same pool of producers that Ford represents through NPact. Ford has been with Justice and Quest since late 2014 but the channels to date have only carried library programming acquired from Turner Broadcasting and others.

Michelle Van Kempen, NPact’s head of policy and development, will serve as interim general manager while the org’s executive committee begins a search for Ford’s replacement.

Founders of NPact credited Ford with growing the organization’s roster to more than 100 member companies. The association was founded in 2014 as the Nonfiction Producers Association with eight charter members.

Related

“John has been a peerless leader, helping transform a nascent organization with big dreams – and many strong, rowdy opinions – into a mature powerhouse association. With some exciting opportunities on the horizon, John made the difficult decision to step down; he has our immense gratitude and best wishes for the future,” the executive committee said in a statement. “During the transition, we know NPact will be in great hands with Michelle Van Kempen whose contributions have encompassed not just outreach to the community and expanding our membership, but creating opportunities and access to innovative companies and services from which we all benefit.”

Ford, formerly a programming executive at Discovery and National Geographic, replaced the Nonfiction Producers Association’s first g.m., industry veteran Rick Feldman, in July 2015. The Nonfiction Producers Association merged in 2017 with rival trade group PactUS to form NPact.

“It has been an honor to work with the creative entrepreneurs who literally built the unscripted business from scratch,” Ford said. “The challenges of independent production are unrelenting, and to see the fellowship among NPact members is truly humbling. I couldn’t be prouder of my time with NPact and know Michelle and the team will continue moving the association forward with great energy and innovation.”

More TV

  • BH90210: L-R: Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle

    'BH90210's' the Peach Pit Pop-Up to Open in L.A. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fox and Popsugar have teamed up to open the Peach Pit in celebration of “BH90210,” Variety has learned exclusively. The beloved retro diner has been recreated for the upcoming continuation series debuting August 7 on Fox, and for a few nights leading up to the big premiere, reservations can be made to dine in. Taking [...]

  • John FordNPact Awards, Show, Los Angeles,

    John Ford to Exit as Head of Unscripted Producers Trade Association NPact

    John Ford has stepped down as general manager of NPact, the trade association that represents unscripted TV producers. Ford is exiting the post he’s held since 2015 because of the potential for conflicts of interest arising from his role as head of programming for digital multicast outlets Justice Network and Quest Network. The channels were [...]

  • Justin Connolly

    Disney Merges All Media Sales and TV Channel Distribution Under Justin Connolly

    Disney promoted Justin Connolly to the new role of president, media distribution, overseeing a single organization that combines all of the company’s media sales and TV channel distribution operations. Connolly previously served as EVP, affiliate sales and marketing, Disney and ESPN Media Networks. Based in New York, he will report to Kevin Mayer, chairman of [...]

  • HBO Max - WarnerMedia

    WarnerMedia's HBO Max Unveils Content Team

    WarnerMedia has unveiled its original programming and business operations and strategy teams as the company builds out its HBO Max streaming platform. Sarah Aubrey will lead the original programming group as head of original content, reporting to HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly. Joining her on that team are Joey Chavez as executive vice [...]

  • 'Lego Masters' Series from Brad Pitt's

    'Lego Masters' Competition Series from Brad Pitt's Plan B Ordered at Fox

    Fox is continuing to build its non-scripted slate, block by block. The network has put out a series order for reality competition series “Lego Masters,” which hails from Endemol Shine North America and Brad Pitt’s Plan B. The quirky format, which pits all-age contestants against one another to design and construct Lego masterpieces, bowed on Channel [...]

  • Bert and Ernie

    Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt and 'Sesame Street' Among 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees

    Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt, “Sesame Street,” conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and R&B veterans Earth, Wind and Fire have been selected as the 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees. The kudos will be handed out Dec. 8 at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. The award to “Sesame Street” marks the first time the prestigious laurel [...]

  • Ben Whishaw Mary Poppins

    Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw Among 12 Joining 'Fargo' Season 4 Cast

    FX has announced that Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman and Ben Whishaw will be joining the cast of “Fargo” for its upcoming fourth season. The cabler previously announced that comedian Chris Rock would also be jumping aboard the hit limited series in a lead role. Season 4 of “Fargo” is set to air in 2020. Schwartzman [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad