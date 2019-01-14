John Falsey, ‘St. Elsewhere’ and ‘Northern Exposure’ Co-Creator, Dies at 67

John Falsey, a television writer best known for his work with co-writer Joshua Brand on the acclaimed television series “St. Elsewhere,” “Northern Exposure” and I’ll Fly Away, died Jan. 3 in Iowa City. He was 67.

Falsey’s death was first announced to the New York Times by his brother, James Falsey, who said the death was caused by complications from a head injury sustained during a fall in the writer’s home.

Nominated for 11 Emmy Awardss throughout his television career, Falsey took home his first win in 1987 for the hit show “A Year in the Life,” which followed the lives of the fictional Gardner family for one year. Two more Emmys came just five years later in 1982 for “Northern Exposure,” which won in the outstanding dramatic series category, and “I’ll Fly Away,” which took home an award for Brand’s writing in its pilot episode.

Originating in New Haven Conn., Falsey was born to John Henry and Patricia Helene Falsey in 1951 before moving to Massachusetts, where he graduated from Hampshire College in 1975. He later attended the University of Iowa in 1978 in pursuit of a master of fine arts degree.

Related Audrey Geisel, Dr. Seuss' Widow and 'The Grinch' Producer, Dies at 97 'Northern Exposure' Revival in Development at CBS

Falsey’s entry into the television world came in 1979 when he was hired to work as a story editor for CBS’ “The White Shadow.” There he met Brand, who was working on the show as a writer. Soon after, Brand recruited Falsey for his gritty hospital show “St. Elsewhere,” which ran from 1982 to 1988 and gave rise to the pair’s long-term writing partnership.

In addition to “A Year in the Life,” “Northern Exposure,” “I’ll Fly Away” and “St. Elsewhere,” Falsey and Brand would go on to develop a number of hit shows including 1985’s “Amazing Stories” and the 1992 tropical comedy “Going to Extremes.” Falsey also served as a consulting producer on the 1999 drama “Providence.”

More recently, Falsey was set to serve as executive producer on a reboot of “Northern Exposure,” which was being written by Brand for CBS. The project was first confirmed in November of last year with original star Rob Morrow set to reprise his role as Dr. Joel Fleischman who returns to Cicely, Alaska, for the funeral of an old friend.

Falsey is survived by wife Julie, and a daughter and son from a first marriage.