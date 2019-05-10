×
John Dickerson Will Do Fill-In Stint on ‘CBS Evening News’

John Dickerson
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

John Dickerson will fill in for a week on “CBS Evening Newsafter current anchor Jeff Glor steps down following this evening’s broadcast, CBS News President Susan Zirinsky told Variety in a brief interview.

Glor will leave “Evening News” after anchoring this evening’s show, and will be replaced by Norah O’Donnell sometime this summer. CBS News expects to use a rotating series of anchors to staff the broadcast until O’Donnell takes over, Zirinsky said.

CBS News announced earlier this week it would overhaul its weekday talent lineup, unveiling new teams for both “CBS This Morning” and “CBS Evening News.” Both programs have seen ratings slump in recent months following changes in their anchor lineups. At “Evening News,” Glor succeeded Scott Pelley and an interim stint by Anthony Mason. At “CBS This Morning,” executives brought John Dickerson and Bianna Golodryga to join Gayle King and O’Donnell following the ouster of previous co-host Charlie Rose following allegations by women he made unwanted sexual advances. Rose has denied the allegations.

O’Donnell was named the new anchor for “CBS Evening News,” and will move the locus of the program to Washington, D.C., by the fall. King will remain at “CBS This Morning” and will be joined by Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil.

Dickerson, the former host of “Face the Nation,” and a longtime correspondent for Slate and Time, is moving to “60 Minutes” following his “Morning” stint.

O’Donnell isn’t taking over the broadcast immediately because CBS News expects to work on some production and other elements of the evening broadcast for an interim period, Zirinsky suggested. “We have a lot to do,” she said.

