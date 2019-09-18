×
Joel Stillerman Launches Endeavor-Backed TV Company, Owen Shiflett Joins in Senior VP Role

Joel Stillerman Owen Shiflett Content Superba
CREDIT: Courtesy of Endeavor

Former Hulu content chief Joel Stillerman is partnering with Endeavor Content on a new television production company.

Variety has learned that Stillerman is launching the Endeavor-backed Content Superba, which will be based in Los Angeles. In addition, Shudder and Sundance Now executive Owen Shiflett has joined the company as senior vice president of development and production.

“We believe the changes in how we access our content are just the tip of the iceberg,” Stillerman said. “The real change that’s upon us is a reimagining of storytelling itself as these new platforms emerge and evolve. It’s always going to be about creating emotional connections, having something to say about our world, and offering a means to escape our reality; but what that means conceptually is the next great frontier, and that’s where Content Superba will live. There has never been a better time to be the new kids, and along with our partners at Endeavor Content, we’re formally inviting the dreamers, rule breakers, innovators, and inventors to come and play with us.”

Stillerman joined Hulu in June 2017 as chief content officer, overseeing the company’s overall content business and strategy. He exited the streamer less than a year later during a reorganization initiated by Hulu CEO Randy Freer. Prior to Hulu, Stillerman was president of original programming and development for AMC Networks, including AMC and SundanceTV, for over a decade. During his time at that company, Stillerman worked on hit shows such as “The Walking Dead,” “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Into the Badlands.”

He was also previously the founder and chairman of Yolo Films, an independent film and television production company, and served as a content executive at Walden Media. He co-founded Spanky Pictures with Ted Demme in 1995.

“Joel has worked across some of the most iconic and acclaimed shows on television and his success stems from his willingness to take risks and find unique stories that connect people,” said Endeavor Content co-presidents Chris Rice and Graham Taylor. “We are excited to be joining him on his new venture.”

Shiflett previously served as vice president of development for Sundance Now and Shudder at AMC Networks. His work there includes “This Close,” the first show written by and starring talent from the deaf community. Shiflett oversaw Shudder projects including the “Creepshow” reboot from Greg Nicotero and the documentary “Horror Noire.” Previously, he was a part of the development team that launched scripted programming at AMC. During his eight-year tenure, Shiflett managed the creative elements of “Mad Men,” “Hell On Wheels,” and “Halt And Catch Fire,” among others.

(Pictured: Joel Stillerman, left; Owen Shiflett, right)

