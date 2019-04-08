You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Joel McHale to Host ABC’s ‘Card Sharks’ Game Show

Joel McHale
ABC Entertainment and Fremantle announced Monday that actor and comedian Joel McHale will host “Card Sharks,” a suspenseful game where players can win a fortune on the turn of a single playing card. The show is set to air this summer on ABC.

“I’m very excited to be hosting ‘Card Sharks,’” said McHale. “Game winners can win tens of thousands of dollars and in an updated twist – losers will be fed to a pen of adult Tiger Sharks.”

On the show, two players will face off in a head-to-head elimination race where the winning player claims a $10,000 cash prize and a chance to turn that amount into a life-changing payday. The anticipation builds as the winning contestant risks their prize on predicting seven final cards. The player leaves the game with whatever amount of money they have in their bank after their prediction, and results are revealed on the flip of their seventh and final card.

McHale hosted E!’s “The Soup” for 12 seasons until 2015, where he poked fun at pop culture and current events. In 2014, he hosted the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, D.C. He also starred in the comedy series “Community,” and recently appeared in “The Happy Time Murders” as well as Netflix’s “A Futile and Stupid Gesture” alongside Will Forte. McHale is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

“Card Sharks” is produced by Fremantle. Scott St. John is showrunner and executive producer, and Jack Martin and Jennifer Mullin are also executive producers.

