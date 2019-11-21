Joe Jonas Travel Series Greenlit at Quibi

Joe Jonas is going on an adventure.

The singer, who is of course one third of the Jonas Brothers, is set to host and executive produce a travel series titled “Cup of Joe,” inspired by his Instagram account.

“Cup of Joe” will follow Jonas as he travels around the world for the trio’s Happiness Begins tour. A local will guide him around each city he stops at, allowing him to experience the life of “a true native” at each destination. The series will combine Jonas’s love for travel, photography and adventure.

“You often think you know about a certain place or a person until you take some time to dig deeper. I’m fortunate to get to travel around the world through my profession and you often see me on the other side of the lens, but ‘Cup of Joe’ is giving me the opportunity to dig a little deeper and point the lens at some of the world’s most interesting people… and some more of the weird, fun things I’m into,” said Jonas.

“Cup of Joe” hails from Philymack and Fulwell 73 Productions, the shingle which counts James Corden and Ben Winston among its partners. Winston will exec produce for Fulwell, Phil McIntyre and John Taylor for Philymack. David Soutar will direct.

The series is one of dozens of series in the works at Quibi, which is slated to launch on April 6, 2020.

Led by former DreamWorks Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, the short form platform is attracting A-list talent across the board, and has announced a slew of projects including just yesterday an adventure series with Zac Efron.

Other Quibi partners include Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman, Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. The short form content platform has also ordered shows featuring Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle and Idris Elba, as well as a remake of MTV’s “Punk’d.”