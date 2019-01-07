×
Joe Earley Named Disney+ Marketing Chief

Daniel Holloway

Joe Earley Jackal Group
CREDIT: Brian Bowen Smith

Veteran TV exec Joe Earley has been named head of marketing for Disney’s new subscription streaming service.

Earley will serve as executive vice president, marketing ad operations for Disney+, the Walt Disney Co. announced Monday. Earley most recently served president of The Jackal Group, the production company founded by Gail Berman and based at Fox, where Earley had a long tenure as a television executive. In his new role, he will report to Ricky Strauss, president, content and marketing, Disney+.

“Joe’s industry knowledge and understanding of where the global entertainment marketplace is going will be a key component as we launch and expand the Disney+ footprint,” Strauss said. “The breadth of his experience in both content marketing and production, combined with the quality of his relationships in our industry will be huge assets to Disney+.”

Earley comes to Disney as it puts the finishing touches on its acquisition of 21st Century Fox, which is expected to be finalized before March 1. Prior to working at Jackal, Earley spent more than 20 years as an executive on the TV side for Fox. He most recently was chief operating officer for Fox Television Group, a position he rose to after joining Fox Broadcasting as a senior publicist in 1994.

“I’ve always admired Disney, their brand approach, and the strong connection that people around the world have to their stories and characters,” Earley said. “From the moment I heard about Disney+ and the unparalleled brands that will be brought together on the service, I felt it was the model for the future of entertainment. I’m looking forward to working with Ricky and everyone on the Disney+ team, as well as with the amazingly talented creative content teams at the Company, to build and grow Disney+, giving consumers direct access to the world’s most beloved entertainment.”

Disney has secured multiple high-level Fox TV executives, including Peter Rice, Dana Walden, and John Landgraf, to join its ranks following the finalization of the acquisition. Reporting to Strauss, Earley will be part of a separate business unit from many of the other Fox veterans.

