×

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Face Rematch in Next Democratic Debate

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kamala Harris
CREDIT: John Locher/AP/Shutterstock

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris will have the opportunity to square off again in the second debate among Democratic hopefuls vying for their party’s nomination in the 2020 presidential election

CNN, which will broadcast the next round of debates on July 30 and 31, televised a draw Thursday night that decided the date on which each of 20 different candidates will appear – a unique and unorthodox maneuver in the world of political news coverage.

The results also determined that Senator Bernie Sanders would have a chance to debate directly with Senator Elizabeth Warren on the first night of the debates.

Harris and Biden clashed in the last debate event, televised over two nights by NBCUniversal via NBC, Telemundo and MSNBC. During the second night, Harris appeared to gain traction by criticizing Biden’s efforts to work with politicians who held segregationist views. Biden was attempting to show how he can work with opponents to get legislation passed, but his example set off a round of critiques among more left-leaning Democrats.

Related

CNN will rely on Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper to moderate the debates. ABC and Univision will televise a third round of debates from Houston in September.

Here are the results as determined by three rounds of draws on CNN:

July 30

Marianne Williamson

John Delaney

John Hickenlooper

Tim Ryan

Steve Bullock

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O’Rourke

Pete Buttigieg

Elizabeth Warren

Bernie Sanders

July 31

Jay Inslee

Kirsten Gillibrand

Tulsi Gabbard

Michael Bennet

Bill de Blasio

Cory Booker

Andrew Yang

Julián Castro

Kamala Harris

Joe Biden

 

More Politics

  • Kamala Harris

    Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Face Rematch in Next Democratic Debate

    Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris will have the opportunity to square off again in the second debate among Democratic hopefuls vying for their party’s nomination in the 2020 presidential election CNN, which will broadcast the next round of debates on July 30 and 31, televised a draw Thursday night that decided [...]

  • Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro Donate

    Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro Join Hollywood's Buttigieg Bandwagon

    Pete Buttigieg has built a devoted following in Hollywood over the last few months, helping him lead the Democratic field in fundraising for the second quarter. In a filing released Monday night, Buttigieg disclosed contributions from a bunch of bold-faced names, including Jennifer Aniston, Tig Notaro and Larry David. Buttigieg held numerous fundraisers in the [...]

  • Mary Bailey Steve D'Angelo, Jim Belushi

    Cannabis Industry Tackles Justice Reform With 'Last Prisoner Project'

    Jim Belushi is standing two feet away in the backyard of his spacious Brentwood home, honking a harp like he’s a Blues Brother back in sweet home Chicago accompanied by noted reggae band Rebelution’s Eric Rachmany and Kyle Ahern, who provide a 12-bar shuffle. There’s the sweet smell of skunk — and success — hanging [...]

  • Jeffrey Epstein

    Jeffrey Epstein Bail Decision Delayed, More Accusers Coming Forward

    Jeffrey Epstein won’t find out if he’s going to be released on bail until July 18, even as prosecutors argued that the multimillionaire businessman presents a flight risk and could endanger his accusers unless he remains in jail. At a hearing in Manhattan federal court on Monday, Epstein’s legal team said their client is willing [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    FTC Approves $5 Billion Fine Against Facebook for Privacy Violations

    The Federal Trade Commission voted to fine Facebook around $5 billion for violations of the FTC’s consumer-privacy rules, according to multiple media reports — the biggest privacy-related fine in the commission’s history. The $5 billion figure may be a record-breaker, but it represents less than Facebook reported in net profit ($5.43 billion) for the first [...]

  • United States Secretary of Labor Alexander

    Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta Resigning Amid Epstein Controversy

    Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta has tendered his resignation to President Trump after facing criticism for a plea deal he struck with billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in 2008 after Epstein was charged with luring teenage girls to his mansion for sex. According to the Los Angeles Times, Trump made the announcement Friday, telling reporters that Acosta [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad