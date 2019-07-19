Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Face Rematch in Next Democratic Debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris will have the opportunity to square off again in the second debate among Democratic hopefuls vying for their party’s nomination in the 2020 presidential election

CNN, which will broadcast the next round of debates on July 30 and 31, televised a draw Thursday night that decided the date on which each of 20 different candidates will appear – a unique and unorthodox maneuver in the world of political news coverage.

The results also determined that Senator Bernie Sanders would have a chance to debate directly with Senator Elizabeth Warren on the first night of the debates.

Harris and Biden clashed in the last debate event, televised over two nights by NBCUniversal via NBC, Telemundo and MSNBC. During the second night, Harris appeared to gain traction by criticizing Biden’s efforts to work with politicians who held segregationist views. Biden was attempting to show how he can work with opponents to get legislation passed, but his example set off a round of critiques among more left-leaning Democrats.

CNN will rely on Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper to moderate the debates. ABC and Univision will televise a third round of debates from Houston in September.

Here are the results as determined by three rounds of draws on CNN:

July 30

Marianne Williamson

John Delaney

John Hickenlooper

Tim Ryan

Steve Bullock

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O’Rourke

Pete Buttigieg

Elizabeth Warren

Bernie Sanders

July 31

Jay Inslee

Kirsten Gillibrand

Tulsi Gabbard

Michael Bennet

Bill de Blasio

Cory Booker

Andrew Yang

Julián Castro