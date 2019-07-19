Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Face Rematch in Next Democratic Debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris will have the opportunity to square off again in the second debate among Democratic hopefuls vying for their party’s nomination in the 2020 presidential election
CNN, which will broadcast the next round of debates on July 30 and 31, televised a draw Thursday night that decided the date on which each of 20 different candidates will appear – a unique and unorthodox maneuver in the world of political news coverage.
The results also determined that Senator Bernie Sanders would have a chance to debate directly with Senator Elizabeth Warren on the first night of the debates.
Harris and Biden clashed in the last debate event, televised over two nights by NBCUniversal via NBC, Telemundo and MSNBC. During the second night, Harris appeared to gain traction by criticizing Biden’s efforts to work with politicians who held segregationist views. Biden was attempting to show how he can work with opponents to get legislation passed, but his example set off a round of critiques among more left-leaning Democrats.
CNN will rely on Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper to moderate the debates. ABC and Univision will televise a third round of debates from Houston in September.
Here are the results as determined by three rounds of draws on CNN:
July 30
Marianne Williamson
John Delaney
John Hickenlooper
Tim Ryan
Steve Bullock
Amy Klobuchar
Beto O’Rourke
Pete Buttigieg
Elizabeth Warren
Bernie Sanders
July 31
Jay Inslee
Kirsten Gillibrand
Tulsi Gabbard
Michael Bennet
Bill de Blasio
Cory Booker
Andrew Yang
Julián Castro