NBC News Sets Joanne LaMarca as EP, ‘Today’ Fourth Hour

Brian Steinberg

Just after NBC News recalibrated the fourth our of its daytime “Today” program, it has named a new executive producer to oversee the show.

Joanne LaMarca, a longtime “Today” staffer who left NBC News in 2017 after a long run, will return as the new head of the 10 a.m. hour that is now led by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. The hour is in the midst of a transition: Kotb’s long-time co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford, recently stepped down, succeeded by Hager. And on Monday, NBCUniversal announced that Tammy Filler, the fourth hour’s longtime chief, would move over to E! to help run an expanded news operation.

“It’s a homecoming for Joanne who spent nearly 30 years at ‘Today,’ rising from page to senior producer,” said NBC News President Noah Oppenheim in a memo to staffers Tuesday. ” She was a vital member of the 10 a.m. team for several years overseeing day-to-day production, segments and series.  We couldn’t be happier to welcome her back.”

The change is just the latest for NBC’s morning franchise, which has been going through a series of changes in the two hours that follow the show’s flagship 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. slot. The show’s third hour now features anchors  Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, who replaced an hour previously led by Megyn Kelly. And Gifford stepped down from the fourth hour earlier this month.

News divisions often install new producers at a program when an anchor change takes place.

