You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Joanna Kulig Joins Damien Chazelle’s Netflix Series ‘The Eddy’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All

Joanna Kulig, who recently starred in Pawel Pawlikowski’s Oscar-nominated drama “Cold War,” has joined the cast of Damien Chazelle’s upcoming musical drama series “The Eddy,” Variety has learned.

The Paris-set Netflix show will revolve around a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them. The series is expected to start shooting on location in Paris later this year.

Kulig will play Maja, a singer who is resisting committing to her on-again-off-again partner, Elliot (Andre Holland), but her other options don’t look so great, either. Maja, who has a drinking problem, is the absolute center of attention when she sings, but otherwise, she’s adrift, at a crossroads where every direction looks like a dead end.

Kulig’s next role will be opposite Joel Kinnaman in the upcoming Amazon thriller series “Hanna.” She joins previously announced lead Andre Holland.

Holland will play Elliot Udo, a celebrated jazz pianist in New York who has moved to Paris and is hiding from everyone as the part-owner of a failing jazz club. He is emotionally stunted, but when his fifteen-year-old daughter shows up suddenly, he has to face his weakness and learn to grow up.

The eight-episode series, which represents Chazelle’s first project for television, is written by Jack Thorne and comes from Endeavor Content. The show will feature dialogue in French, English and Arabic.

Executive producers include Chazelle, who will direct the first two episodes, Thorne, Glen Ballard, and Alan Poul, who will also direct the final two episodes. Holland will also serve as a co-EP.

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More TV

  • ellen-degeneres-walmart-clothing-collection-ev1

    Ellen DeGeneres Producing Discovery Channel's 'Wildlife Warriors' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Discovery Channel is unveiling three new series and a documentary that looks at subjects ranging from the work of conservationists to protect species on the brink of extinction to the way that the forces of nature impact life on Earth. “We are going back to our roots to what our audiences crave — jaw-dropping, never-seen-before [...]

  • Joanna Kulig Joins Damien Chazelle’s Netflix

    Joanna Kulig Joins Damien Chazelle’s Netflix Series ‘The Eddy’

    Joanna Kulig, who recently starred in Pawel Pawlikowski’s Oscar-nominated drama “Cold War,” has joined the cast of Damien Chazelle’s upcoming musical drama series “The Eddy,” Variety has learned. The Paris-set Netflix show will revolve around a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them. The series is expected to start shooting on location in [...]

  • THE ORVILLE: Seth MacFarlane in the

    Fox Offers Short 'Fast Break' Commercial Pods to Madison Avenue (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fox wants to make some of its commercial interruptions so short that viewers can’t run out on them. Executives representing the Fox broadcast network have been discussing a commercial pod they call a “Fast Break” during recent development meetings with media buyers, according to three people familiar with the situation. The pod would appear as [...]

  • Rory Brown

    MTV Hires Bleacher Report's Rory Brown as Head of Digital and Social

    Rory Brown is leaving Turner’s Bleacher Report after a decade to join MTV in a newly created position as head of digital and social media for the MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo brands. In the new role, Brown will report directly to Jacqueline Parkes, chief marketing officer and executive VP of digital studios for MTV, [...]

  • gizmodo-media-group

    Univision Sells Gizmodo Media Group, The Onion to Private-Equity Firm Great Hill Partners

    Univision Communications reached a deal to sell Gizmodo Media Group and The Onion to private-equity firm Great Hill Partners for an undisclosed amount. With the sale, Great Hill will form a new company called G/O Media Inc., headed by digital content industry vet Jim Spanfeller, who also will be a “significant investor” in the company. [...]

  • Sean Combs' Revolt Expands Annual Summit

    Sean Combs' Revolt Expands Annual Summit in Partnership With AT&T

    Sean Combs’ Revolt is expanding the scope of its live event business with a plan to grow its annual music summit into a multi-day event held in multiple cities. The Revolt Hip Hop Summit will be staged in Atlanta (July 25-27) and Los Angeles (Oct. 24-26) this year. The deal with AT&T allows Revolt to [...]

  • Beyonce Drops Trailer for 'Homecoming' Netflix

    Beyonce Drops Trailer for 'Homecoming' Netflix Special

    Just a week after Beyonce was crowned Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards, the Beyhive has another reason to celebrate. Netflix posted a tweet Sunday teasing its rumored upcoming Beyonce concert documentary, which will reportedly highlight her 2018 performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, and followed with a full trailer on Monday [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad