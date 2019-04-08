Joanna Kulig Joins Damien Chazelle’s Netflix Series ‘The Eddy’

Joanna Kulig, who recently starred in Pawel Pawlikowski’s Oscar-nominated drama “Cold War,” has joined the cast of Damien Chazelle’s upcoming musical drama series “The Eddy,” Variety has learned.

The Paris-set Netflix show will revolve around a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them. The series is expected to start shooting on location in Paris later this year.

Kulig will play Maja, a singer who is resisting committing to her on-again-off-again partner, Elliot (Andre Holland), but her other options don’t look so great, either. Maja, who has a drinking problem, is the absolute center of attention when she sings, but otherwise, she’s adrift, at a crossroads where every direction looks like a dead end.

Kulig’s next role will be opposite Joel Kinnaman in the upcoming Amazon thriller series “Hanna.” She joins previously announced lead Andre Holland.

Holland will play Elliot Udo, a celebrated jazz pianist in New York who has moved to Paris and is hiding from everyone as the part-owner of a failing jazz club. He is emotionally stunted, but when his fifteen-year-old daughter shows up suddenly, he has to face his weakness and learn to grow up.

The eight-episode series, which represents Chazelle’s first project for television, is written by Jack Thorne and comes from Endeavor Content. The show will feature dialogue in French, English and Arabic.

Executive producers include Chazelle, who will direct the first two episodes, Thorne, Glen Ballard, and Alan Poul, who will also direct the final two episodes. Holland will also serve as a co-EP.