×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

JoAnna Garcia Swisher Joins ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Happy Accident’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
JoAnna Garcia Swisher Variety Facetime
CREDIT: David Studarus for Variety

JoAnna Garcia Swisher has signed on for a leading role in the ABC single-camera comedy pilot “Happy Accident,” Variety has learned.

She joins previously announced cast member Matt Walsh. The show follows two Pittsburgh families – father Bud (Walsh) with three adult daughters, and a hotel lounge singer with her med student son – are forced together after a decades-old secret is revealed. Garcia Swisher will play Eleanor Bennett, a professor at Pitt who is also Bud’s oldest daughter.

The casting continues Garcia Swisher’s long relationship with ABC. She has previously starred in ABC shows like “Once Upon a Time,” “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” and “The Astronaut Wives Club.” She is also known for roles in shows like “Reba,” “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” and “Animal Practice.” On the film side, she has held roles in projects like “Not Another Teen Movie,” “Fist Fight,” and “The Internship.”

She is repped by UTA and John Carrabino Management.

Abraham Higginbotham and Jon Pollack, both of whom are writers on “Modern Family,” are the writers and executive producers on “Happy Accident.” 20th Century Fox Television will produce along with ABC Studios. Both Higginbotham and Pollack are writers on the hit ABC series “Modern Family” and are under overall deals at 20th TV.

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More TV

  • 'The Other Two' Bosses on Justin

    'The Other Two' Bosses on Justin Bieber as Inspiration for New Comedy Central Show

    After Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider’s tenure at “Saturday Night Live,” where they became the show’s youngest co-head writers and wrote music videos like the instant hit “(Do It On My) Twin Bed,” the two headed to Comedy Central to do more “big dumb broad stuff and make fun of pop culture,” says Kelly. Their [...]

  • Alec Baldwin

    Alec Baldwin Pleads Guilty to Harassment in Parking Spot Fight

    Alec Baldwin pleaded guilty to a harassment charge stemming from an altercation over a parking spot, Variety confirmed with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Deputy Press Secretary. The “Saturday Night Live” star was sentenced to a conditional discharge on Wednesday and will take a short-term anger management class. Baldwin was charged with attempted assault in the [...]

  • JoAnna Garcia Swisher Variety Facetime

    JoAnna Garcia Swisher Joins ABC Comedy Pilot 'Happy Accident'

    JoAnna Garcia Swisher has signed on for a leading role in the ABC single-camera comedy pilot “Happy Accident,” Variety has learned. She joins previously announced cast member Matt Walsh. The show follows two Pittsburgh families – father Bud (Walsh) with three adult daughters, and a hotel lounge singer with her med student son – are forced [...]

  • Avi Saxena - Discovery

    Discovery Hires Amazon's Avi Saxena as CTO of Direct-to-Consumer Unit, Will Open Seattle Office

    Discovery hired Avi Saxena, former VP of technology for Amazon Marketplace, as chief technology officer of direct-to-consumer. Saxena reports to the guy who was his boss at Amazon: Peter Faricy, who was appointed CEO of Discovery’s Global Direct-to-Consumer division in August 2018 and who headed up the Amazon Marketplace third-party seller business. In the newly created [...]

  • Sean Hannity Reveals Broadband Plans for

    Sean Hannity Reveals His Plans for Fox News Streaming Service (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sean Hannity sometimes tells younger colleagues at Fox News Channel that he is “the bridge between two generations of Fox” because he has been part of its primetime lineup since 1996. Now he may serve a similar purpose for a third. Fox News will next week bring Hannity to the world of video-streaming, launching “Hannity [...]

  • SUITS -- "Whale Hunt" Episode 812

    'Suits' Renewed for Ninth and Final Season at USA Network

    “Suits” has been renewed for Season 9 at USA Network, which will be the show’s last. The announcement comes ahead of the premiere of the back half of Season 8, which debuts tonight. The final season of “Suits” will consist of 10 episodes. The series, which hails from creator Aaron Korsh, has aired on the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad