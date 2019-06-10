Joan Boorstein Appointed President of Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi’s PatMa Productions

Former Showtime programming executive Joan Boorstein has been named president of PatMa Productions, the banner founded by producer Denise Di Novi and former CBS chairman Nina Tassler.

Boorstein began her career at Showtime where she ultimately rose to the position of SVP of creative affairs. She was originally a film executive, working on over 100 movies, before moving over to the series department, where she worked on such shows as “Brotherhood,” “The United States of Tara,” “The Borgias,” “Episodes” and “Penny Dreadful.”

“We’re very lucky to have such a seasoned and talented executive join our team,” said Tassler and Di Novi in a joint statement. “There’s no substitute for experience and relationships in this business and Joan possesses both in spades.”

PatMa Productions, launched in January 2019 by Di Novi and Tassler, is named after their mothers, Pat and Norma. The company is aiming to create content across multiple platforms. PatMa has already formed strategic relationships with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, the Center for Popular Democracy, Planned Parenthood and others.

While at Showtime, Boorstein also worked on several documentary features, including “Listen to Me Marlon,” “The World According to Dick Cheney,” and documentary series, among them “This American Life” and “Years of Living Dangerously.”

After leaving the cabler, Boorstein joined John Logan and Desert Wolf Productions, working on several projects including “The Nix.” She went on to work with Michael Lombardo at Film 44, developing projects by David Simon, Dan Chaon, Haifaa Al-Mansour and Eliza Griswold.