×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Joan Boorstein Appointed President of Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi’s PatMa Productions

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joan-Boorstein
CREDIT: Joan Boorstein

Former Showtime programming executive Joan Boorstein has been named president of PatMa Productions, the banner founded by producer Denise Di Novi and former CBS chairman Nina Tassler.

Boorstein began her career at Showtime where she ultimately rose to the position of SVP of creative affairs. She was originally a film executive, working on over 100 movies, before moving over to the series department, where she worked on such shows as “Brotherhood,” “The United States of Tara,” “The Borgias,” “Episodes” and “Penny Dreadful.”

“We’re very lucky to have such a seasoned and talented executive join our team,” said Tassler and Di Novi in a joint statement. “There’s no substitute for experience and relationships in this business and Joan possesses both in spades.”

PatMa Productions, launched in January 2019 by Di Novi and Tassler, is named after their mothers, Pat and Norma. The company is aiming to create content across multiple platforms. PatMa has already formed strategic relationships with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, the Center for Popular Democracy, Planned Parenthood and others.

While at Showtime, Boorstein also worked on several documentary features, including “Listen to Me Marlon,” “The World According to Dick Cheney,” and documentary series, among them “This American Life” and “Years of Living Dangerously.”

After leaving the cabler, Boorstein joined John Logan and Desert Wolf Productions, working on several projects including “The Nix.” She went on to work with Michael Lombardo at Film 44, developing projects by David Simon, Dan Chaon, Haifaa Al-Mansour and Eliza Griswold.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More TV

  • Joan-Boorstein

    Joan Boorstein Appointed President of Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi's PatMa Productions

    Former Showtime programming executive Joan Boorstein has been named president of PatMa Productions, the banner founded by producer Denise Di Novi and former CBS chairman Nina Tassler. Boorstein began her career at Showtime where she ultimately rose to the position of SVP of creative affairs. She was originally a film executive, working on over 100 [...]

  • Dune Bene Gesserit

    'Dune' Series Ordered at WarnerMedia Streaming Service, Denis Villeneuve to Direct

    WarnerMedia’s streaming service has given a straight-to-series order to the sci-fi project “Dune: The Sisterhood.” The series hails from Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the upcoming “Dune” film reboot from director Denis Villeneuve. Warner Bros. is distributing the film. Set in the universe of Frank Herbert’s epic “Dune” novel series, “Dune: The Sisterhood” is [...]

  • Sarah BarnettAMC - SundanceTV 'State of

    AMC Networks' Sarah Barnett on Georgia Abortion Law: 'This Is a Civil Rights Issue'

    AMC Entertainment Networks president Sarah Barnett said she is strongly opposed to recent laws that have been signed in states including Georgia to curtail abortion rights, backing up her company’s statement that it will reconsider its work in the state should the restrictions go into effect. Speaking at the Banff World Media Festival in Canada [...]

  • Emmys: Drama Submissions Rise Despite Final

    Emmys 2019: Drama Submissions Rise Alongside Final 'Game of Thrones' Entry

    Voting for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards is now open, and despite many heavy-hitter dramas such as “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Stranger Things” and “Westworld” sitting out this year’s race, submissions have actually increased in that series category. Call it a sign of peak TV refusing to actually peak, but this year sees 165 entries [...]

  • Tyler Perry

    BET to Launch Streaming Service With Tyler Perry, Tracy Oliver Series

    BET is the latest brand to jump into streaming. The Viacom-owned cable channel is prepping a standalone streaming service, BET+, that would launch later this year, an individual with knowledge of the service confirmed to Variety. The service would be the home for Tracy Oliver’s planned “First Wives Club” series along with original content from [...]

  • The Village When Heroes Fly Israeli

    Holy Land Meets Hollywood With 'When Heroes Fly,' 'Shtisel' Stars on the Rise

    Adaptations of such international shows as “BeTipul” and “Prisoners of War” introduced American audiences to Israeli formats (becoming “In Treatment” and “Homeland,” respectively). Now a batch of popular Israeli series are thrusting up-and-coming actors into the spotlight, poised to take Hollywood by storm. Tomer Capon, who was cast by Natalie Portman in her directorial debut, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad