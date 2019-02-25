×
Jimmy Smits Joins NBC Drama Pilot ‘Bluff City Law’ in Lead Role

Jimmy Smits has been cast in one of the lead roles in the NBC legal drama pilot “Bluff City Law,” Variety has learned.

Smits joins previously announced co-lead Caitlin McGee.The project is described as a character-driven legal drama that follows the lawyers of an elite Memphis law firm that specializes in the most controversial landmark civil rights cases. Led by legendary lawyer Elijah Strait (Smits) and his brilliant daughter, Sydney Keller (McGee), they take on the toughest David-and-Goliath cases while navigating their complicated relationship.

Smits is a broadcast mainstay who has previously starred on shows like “LA Law,” “NYPD Blue,” and “The West Wing.” He also recently appeared in the broadcast shows “24: Legacy” and “How to Get Away with Murder.” On cable and streaming, Smits has appeared on shows like “Sons of Anarchy,” “The Get Down,” and “Dexter.” He is also known for playing Senator Bail Organa in two of the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy films and “Rogue One.”

He is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Hansen Jacobson.

“The Brave” creator Dean Georgaris serves as writer and executive producer on “Bluff City Law,” with David Janollari and Michael Aguilar also executive producing. Universal Television will produce along with David Janollari Entertainment.

