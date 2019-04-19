×
Jimmy Kimmel Sets Live Classic Sitcom Special for May on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel government shutdown
CREDIT: YouTube screenshot

Jimmy Kimmel’s long-gestating live sitcom special is finally coming to fruition.

Kimmel announced Thursday night on his ABC late-night show that the special, which was first announced in May 2017, will air Wednesday, May 22, from 8-9:30 p.m. ET. The special will see a cast of celebrity guests recreating two classic episodes of the sitcoms “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons.”

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’” will see Kimmel team with television icon Lear and executive producers Brent Miller, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Justin Theroux.

“They have said over and over again that these two shows were meant for the ‘70s and would not work today,” Lear said. “We disagree with them and are here to prove, with two great casts depicting ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons,’ the timelessness of human nature. I cannot wait to see what these glorious performers make in our time of these indelible characters, and I couldn’t be more grateful for Jimmy Kimmel, Sony and ABC for their collective willingness to conceive and pursue this never-been-done-before event.”

In the one-night-only event, Woody Harrelson will take on the role of Archie Bunker, alongside Marisa Tomei who will be playing Edith Bunker, with Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes playing George and Louise Jefferson. Ellie Kemper will play Gloria Stivic; Will Ferrell will appear as Tom Willis, and Justina Machado is set to play Florence Johnston. More stars will be named later.

“The fact that a group of Oscar winners eagerly agreed to play these iconic characters is a testament to the greatness of these shows and their creator, Norman Lear,” Kimmel said. “To be a part of this is a dream come true for me and for everyone involved.”

The special will be produced by Smoking Baby Productions, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, and Sony Pictures Television. James Burrows will direct.

