‘The Tonight Show’ Sets Live Shows and Sunday Episodes for Football Season

Jimmy Fallon is stepping up his game for the coming season with plans to air five Sunday episodes of “The Tonight Show” following NFL games and a week of live broadcasts to launch the 2019-20 season.

“The Tonight Show’s” Sunday run begins Sept. 8 following what is sure to be a highly rated “Sunday Night Football” face off between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots. The other Sunday segs, which will run in the show’s regular 11:35 a.m. time slot after local news, are set to air Oct. 6, Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Dec. 1.

“Tonight Show” will air live episodes from Sept. 23-27, which marks the formal launch of the 2019-20 campaign.

The post-football episodes will likely bring a ratings boost for “The Tonight Show,” which has been edged out of late-night’s No. 1 perch by CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Guests set for the Sept. 8 Sunday debut include Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Kelly Clarkson (who will tubthump her upcoming NBCUniversal-distributed daytime talk show) and singer Kane Brown.

Fallon of late has joined “Late Show” and Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” in delivering live shows following major political events. “The Tonight Show” went live June 26 and June 27 following the first Democratic primary debates. Fallon has also hosted special live editions of “Tonight” after NBC’s Super Bowl telecasts in 2018 and 2015.