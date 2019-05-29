×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jimmy Fallon Explains Why He Dropped ‘The Tonight Show’s’ Opening Credits (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0705 -- Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon during his opening monologue on July 17, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” fans may have noticed that house band The Roots have a lot less to perform at the start of the nightly program now. The NBC late-night show quietly dropped its opening credits a few months ago, squeezing the cold open down to a quick intro from announcer Steve Higgins, a few “hey-hey-hey-hey” bars from The Roots, and then straight into Fallon’s monologue.

The decision to drop the opener is the most notable change made so far on “The Tonight Show” since former “Today” executive producer Jim Bell took over as showrunner in October. Fallon told Variety that the idea for excising the opener was inspired by Netflix’s “skip intro” feature, which allows viewers to bypass a series episode’s opening credits and get straight into the action.

But it’s also clearly a bid to hold on to more viewers from its local news lead-in as the late-night ratings wars once again heat up. For the 2018-2019 TV season, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” held a commanding lead in total viewers, with 3.82 million (to “The Tonight Show’s” 2.44 million). Both shows are tied in adults 18-49 (0.5 rating). “Late Show” holds a narrow lead over “Tonight” in adults 25-54 (0.8 vs. 0.7), which is also the news demo — so perhaps NBC believes any extra viewers that anything they can gain in transition from local news helps.

Related

“The Tonight Show’s” original opening sequence, directed by Spike Lee, featured Fallon and various New York landmarks, and had been a part of Fallon’s “Tonight” show since its 2014 launch.

“You don’t have [the ‘skip intro’ button] on network TV,” Fallon said. “So you’re forced to watch this, every night. And you go, ‘I get it, Jimmy Fallon’s going to walk out. We get it, you’re in New York City and you’re ordering a hot dog.”

The idea, he said, is simple: “Get to the funny, get to the comedy. [Viewers are] going to tune in at 11:35 and want to see you be funny. ‘Gimme the jokes, what’s happening in the world. Gimme the headlines. What is the president doing? What’s the new pop culture thing people are talking about? Show me a viral video and let’s go! Entertain me, I’m tired. I worked all day! I don’t need to see you walking through New York! I get it!'”

Sacrificed in the change, however, is that catchy “Tonight Show” theme song, which the Roots and Fallon revealed during a 2017 panel at the Paley Center was created out of bumper music the band wrote when they first joined “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” in 2009. Fallon picked that tune out of several choices to become his signature “Tonight Show” theme.

“Literally, the first song we wrote ended up being the ‘Tonight Show’ theme, the ‘Hey, Hey, Hey, Hey’ song, which is weird because when you approached us about coming up with a new ‘Tonight Show’ theme, we did about 20 other compositions,” The Roots’ Questlove told Fallon on the panel.

The intro also included a moment where Questlove would shout the episode number of that night’s “Tonight Show.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1063 -- Pictured: The Roots perform during the show open on May 7, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The new protocol also means the night’s guests aren’t immediately announced, until Fallon brings them up later in the monologue.

Soon after the change, one fan started a petition on Change.org to “bring the old ‘Tonight Show’ intro back.” Only 43 people have signed on so far, although a viewer who did admitted that she misses “the old vibes the old intro had.”

One late night observer noted that the decision to scrap the intro in order to seamlessly move from late local news into Fallon’s monologue is straight out of the NBC playbook. The Peacock network famously launched its internal “NBC 2000” initiative in the late 1990s to cut down opening theme songs, shrink end credits and immediately transition from one show to the next without commercial breaks. The goal was to keep audiences from flipping channels.

“They have an entire department at NBC that goes, ‘what can we do to grab people before they change the channel?” the insider said. “‘What are some possible off ramps for the lead-in audience, and boy if we could just hook them right away from the local news then perhaps we save a tenth of a ratings point.’ That strikes me that that’s what that is.”

Local news remains a solid lead-in for late night shows, and in most top markets, the NBC-owned stations outperform CBS-owned stations in late news, presumably giving “Tonight Show” a bit of an advantage. (ABC stations lead in the top markets.)

Fallon said the change remains an experiment. “We’re trying it, we’re always up for trying new things and we always love any new ideas,” he said. “There are always ways to change things and grow in the right direction and see.”

And indeed, it’s nothing new for late night shows to experiment with changing up the form. NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” eventually began opening its episodes with Meyers sitting at his desk, ready to riff on headlines — rather than the stand up, in front of a curtain, preferred by most hosts. Colbert embraced more political humor, while Conan O’Brien just completely retooled his show, as it went from an hour to half-hour.

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More TV

  • Eric Lange Escape at Dannemora Chapter

    Eric Lange on Using 'Austin Powers Teeth' to Perfect 'Escape at Dannemora' Performance

    For his role as the real-life Lyle Mitchell, husband to the woman who helped two Clinton Correctional Facility, N.Y., inmates escape in Showtime’s limited series “Escape at Dannemora,” Eric Lange gained 40 pounds and wore a wig and a set of fake teeth. The physical transformation helped him get inside the mind of the man [...]

  • Good Omens Killing Eve

    'Good Omens,' 'Killing Eve,' 'Dead to Me' Co-Stars Vie for Same Emmys

    As the volume of original scripted series has continued to grow, the number of central characters, often embodied by big name talent, has increased as well. This is causing an influx of co-stars seeing their names alongside each other’s on the lead acting nomination ballots at the Emmys. “The volume of original programming now and [...]

  • Desus Nice and The Kid Mero

    Showtime's Desus & Mero to Host This Year's TV Critics Association Awards

    Desus & Mero are on deckington to host this year’s Television Critics Association Awards. The duo, who launched their new Showtime talk show in February (and expanded it to twice a week earlier this month) will take the stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom as the 35th annual TCA Awards takes place on Saturday, [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Premieres

    TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Premieres Low, Wins Tuesday

    Despite new judge Gabrielle Union issuing her first ever Golden Buzzer to 22-year-old singer Kodi Lee in a heartwarming moment, the season 14 debut of “America’s Got Talent” delivered the series’ lowest ever viewership for a premiere. The premiere won Tuesday night with a 1.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 9.74 million total [...]

  • Russian Doll Surviving R Kelly

    Emmys 2019: Reflecting on TV's Most Memorable, Eligible Moments

    Variety selects memorable, Emmy eligible moments from the 2019-20 television season. The Act (Hulu)“Teeth”Season 1, Episode 2 Gypsy (Joey King), a Munchausen by proxy victim, knows on some level that she doesn’t need all the medical assistance she’s been getting. But to live without it is a betrayal of her mother, and a step into [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad