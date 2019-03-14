‘Amazing Race’ Contestant Jim Raman Dies at 42

Jim Raman, an orthodontist who competed on the 25th season of “The Amazing Race,” died on Tuesday morning in South Carolina, according to the TV station WIS TV. He was 42.

Raman participated on the CBS reality competition show with his wife, Misti, in 2014. The duo, nicknamed the Married Dentists, finished in second place. Throughout the course of the season, they finished in first place for five of the 12 legs of the globe-trotting race against other pairs.

After the show, the couple returned to their home in Irmo, S.C., and continued working at their dental office, Irmo Smiles.

“Irmo Smiles has suffered a tragic loss this week. It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing for Dr. Jim Raman. As our staff and the family prepare for Dr. Raman’s celebration of life, please join us in praying for peace and comfort during this difficult time,” the company said in a statement on Thursday. “Your patience is greatly appreciated as we give Dr. Misti Raman time to grieve the loss of her loving husband.”

“Nothing suspicious or criminal is involved with the case and out of compassion and respect for family, my office will not comment on it,” Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a statement obtained by WIS TV.